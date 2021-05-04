Anika to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Levitz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will be participating at the following three virtual investor conferences in May:



The 16th Annual Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021 will host a live presentation starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 will host a live presentation starting at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Oppenheimer’s MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit will post a pre-recorded presentation on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.



Webcasts of all events will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika’s website, www.anika.com . An audio archive of the all the presentations will also be available on the website.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. We partner with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and we develop minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.