Renasant Completes Restructure of Park Place Capital

TUPELO, Miss., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant today announced that it has completed the restructuring of the operations of its subsidiary, Park Place Capital Corporation. A federally-registered investment adviser, Park Place Capital, formerly known as Nashville Capital Corp., was acquired by Renasant in October 2019. Since the acquisition, Renasant has worked to optimize the delivery of investment management services to its clients. Following the completion of the restructure, Park Place Capital now provides investment management services through three unique delivery channels:



Park Place Capital Management offers investment management services to institutional investors as well as mutual funds through various investment strategies. This division directly serves institutional clients such as municipalities, family offices, endowment and foundations, and corporations.

Park Place Funds manages the distribution and oversight of Park Place Capital's family of mutual funds known as The Monteagle Funds. The Park Place Funds division is also responsible for identifying new mutual funds.

Park Place Advisors offers financial planning and investment advisory services to individual investors with complex needs throughout the metropolitan markets in the Renasant footprint.



“We are excited to deliver an elevated client experience,” said Rocky Miskelly, President of Wealth Management and Insurance for Renasant. “In our restructuring efforts, we have invested in outstanding personnel and superior technology in the areas of compliance and trading as well as an enhanced digital interface for our clients. We believe that Park Place Capital is poised for scalable growth.”

Matthew Foster, who previously oversaw the Renasant Asset Management division of the company’s wealth management group, leads Park Place Capital. Foster commented, “Park Place Capital brings together highly skilled investment management and advisory talent to leverage intellectual capital and to deliver expert asset management and financial advice to both institutional and individual investors.”

The Park Place Capital leadership team consists of:

Matthew H. Foster, CFA – President and Chief Investment Officer

– President and Chief Investment Officer Micah White, CFA – Senior Managing Director of Park Place Funds

– Senior Managing Director of Park Place Funds Jake Heyer, CFP – Senior Managing Director of Park Place Advisors

– Senior Managing Director of Park Place Advisors Paul Ordonio, JD – Chief Compliance Officer

Park Place Capital’s principal office is located in Birmingham, Alabama. The company also operates offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and Tupelo, Mississippi. For more information, please visit www.parkplacecapital.com .

Products and services offered by Park Place Capital are:

