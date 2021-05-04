Greystone Leases Retail Spaces at Harlem, Park Slope Properties

NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance and development company, has secured two long-term leases at its mixed-use properties in Park Slope and Harlem in New York City.



At 225 4th Avenue in Brooklyn, Greystone leased 1,850 square feet to UPS for 10 years, adding a critical amenity for the residents of the 12-story, 63-unit property that was completed in 2018. The building is adjacent to the award-winning restoration of the landmarked 1910 Public Bath No. 7, which is currently leased by Blink Fitness.

At 69 East 125th Street in Harlem, Greystone leased 3,500 square feet to Detect, a COVID-19 data collection center. The retail space was previously occupied by the Mike Bloomberg presidential campaign and has also served as a seasonal Ricky’s Halloween pop-up store. Detect is a molecular diagnostics company that provides take-home, rapid COVID-19 tests.

Both leases were negotiated by Daniel D. DePasquale of Katz & Associates.

“We are thrilled with the addition of UPS in Park Slope and Detect in Harlem – both services that are highly critical to living in New York City today and will provide added convenience to our tenants and the surrounding communities alike,” said Thomas Ryan, head of Greystone Development.

