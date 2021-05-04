Joe Mahoney Joins Old Mission as Head of US ETF Sales

Chicago, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Mission, a global, multi-asset market-making firm, today announced the addition of Joe Mahoney as Head of US ETF Sales. Mr. Mahoney is the latest senior hire in the firm’s direct-to-institutional customer ETF business and will be responsible for helping to further scale the rapidly growing offering.

Mr. Mahoney brings nearly 20 years’ experience in the ETF industry. He joins Old Mission from Jane Street, where he served in a leadership role within its ETF Sales and Trading group. Prior to Jane Street, he spent a decade working in State Street’s ETF business.

Commenting on Mr. Mahoney’s hire, Old Mission Co-Founder and CEO Joe Guzowski said: “Since launching our institutional services unit eighteen months ago, we’ve seen extremely strong interest in the offering. We are now partnering with many of the industry’s largest managers and issuers to bring further efficiency to this vital component of the investment ecosystem. We are very pleased to add yet another professional of Joe’s caliber as we continue to grow the business.”

“Old Mission’s trading talent, technology platform and ability to price risk are unmatched, and together have helped the firm quietly become one of the most important sources of ETF liquidity globally,” added Mahoney. “The firm’s model brings tremendous benefits to the ETF community, and I am extremely excited about the opportunity to join this supremely talented team.”

About Old Mission

Old Mission is a global, multi-asset market maker specializing in the hardest-to-price and most illiquid ETFs. As a privately held company, we’ve helped the world’s largest institutions efficiently transfer risk for over a decade by providing trillions of dollars in liquidity. With core values that are aligned with our clients’ and employees’ long-term interests, we’ve built a team of traders, technologists and operational support professionals that is collaborative, humble and approachable. Our people understand the importance of the human element of our business, which results in a level of service and willingness to problem-solve that is unmatched. To learn more about Old Mission, visit www.oldmissioncapital.com.