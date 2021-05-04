Black Creek Group Appoints Enoch Hayase to Lead South East Industrial Efforts

DENVER, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Creek Group, a Denver-based real estate investment management firm with a more than 25-year history, today announced the appointment of Enoch Hayase to Senior Vice President, Market Officer for the South East Region, where he will be responsible for the firm’s industrial investments in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. In this role, Mr. Hayase will report to Dave Fazekas, Chief Investment Officer Industrial, who oversees the sourcing and execution of all industrial investments for the firm.



“For more than a decade, Enoch has been an invaluable member of the Black Creek team and his extensive knowledge of both the firm’s strategy and commercial real estate will be instrumental as we continue to expand our industrial footprint. With experience in acquisitions, portfolio management and property financing, he can really see and understand the full picture as it comes to each property,” said Dwight Merriman, Head of Industrial at Black Creek Group.

Mr. Hayase joined the firm in 2011 and recently was serving as Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager where he oversaw acquisition strategy and portfolio management for two investment platforms sponsored by the firm and procured equity commitments of $1.1 billion. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Hayase held various investment roles with Eola Capital and Prologis where he was involved in more than $5 billion in property acquisitions.

As of March 31, 2021, Black Creek either owns or is under development on approximately 7.5 million square feet of industrial real estate in the South East Region.

About Black Creek Group

Black Creek Group is a leading real estate investment management firm that invests in institutional quality commercial real estate across the U.S. The firm manages diverse offerings across the industrial, multifamily, office and retail sectors – providing a range of investment solutions for both institutional and wealth management channels. Over its more than 25-year history the firm has bought or built over $23 billion of investments. As of March 31, 2021, the firm had a national footprint of 75.8 million square feet across 31 U.S. markets, including properties under control and development. Learn more at blackcreekgroup.com.