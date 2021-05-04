Audience Town Welcomes James Beveridge, formerly of News Corp, as VP of Data

NEWARK, N.J., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audience Town, the advertising platform for real estate, moving and home, announced today that the company has hired James Beveridge as Vice President of Data. In his new role, which he assumes after leading development of News Corp’s News IQ platform, Beveridge will further develop the analytics, data and Machine Learning operations that underpin Audience Town’s core service of connecting brands and advertisers with consumers in various stages of the moving process.



“James is joining Audience Town at a pivotal moment; our technology platform is reaching a new level of maturity just as the real estate market hits record-breaking levels of demand and valuation,” said Ed Carey, CEO of Audience Town. “As we further refine our data and analytics, we can’t wait to show more advertisers what’s possible with mover audiences while driving even more revenue for our current clients.”

Before joining Audience Town, Beveridge held several senior roles at Dun & Bradstreet, where he eventually served as Leader, Data & Strategy for Sales and Marketing Solutions. Most recently he served as Director of Data Product at News IQ, a News Corp platform that incorporates multiple sources that include Realtor.com. His particular experience in audience solutions will help lay the groundwork for further enhancements of the Audience Town platform.

“I couldn’t have picked a better moment to join Audience Town, just as the real estate market hits peaks never before seen in living memory,” Beveridge said. “The technology and media landscapes are changing rapidly right alongside the real estate market, and Audience Town is in a position to capitalize on this moment and define this particular category.”

