Global Ozone Therapy Units Market is estimated to be US$ 561.4 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period - by PMI

Covina, CA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ozone Therapy unit market accounted for US$ 145.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 561.4 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6%. Ozone is an energized/elemental source of oxygen found naturally in the atmosphere. For several years, people have used ozone therapy in medical settings. However, because of safety issues, its use is now debatable. When a person inhales ozone gas, it causes inflammation of the lungs and throat, coughing, and aggravated asthma symptoms. High levels of exposure can cause lung disease and even death. It descends, removing impurities and cleaning the atmosphere because it is heavier than air. In the medical sector, ozone is widely used. Many people assume, on the other hand, that ozone can help with heart disease, cancer, candida, HIV, and a variety of other diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, autoimmune diseases, and low back pain.

The report "Global Ozone Therapy Units Market, By Product Type (Trolley-Mounted Ozone, Therapy Units, and Table-top Ozone Therapy Units), By Application (Oncological Treatment, Dermatological Treatment, Gastrointestinal Treatment, Dental Treatment, Gynecologic Treatment, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"

Key Highlights:

The FDA issued a resolution in 2019 opposing the use of ozone as a medical treatment. They say that ozone is a poisonous gas with no proven applications in supportive or preventive medicine.

Analyst View:

The rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases such as, arthritis, corneal ulcers, cystitis, senile dementia, Parkinson's disease, sepsis, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, , gastroduodenal ulcers, spondylitis, glaucoma, hepatitis, wound healing, , and AIDS is expected to fuel the global ozone therapy unit market. Ozone therapy, on the other hand, is widely regarded as one of the most versatile forms of medical therapy - an alternative to medications - since it can be effectively delivered through various body organs through the skin, such as the intestines and lungs, in the blood, through the ears, and on the teeth to treat damaged body parts.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Ozone Therapy Units Market, By Product Type (Trolley-Mounted Ozone, Therapy Units, and Table-top Ozone Therapy Units), By Application (Oncological Treatment, Dermatological Treatment, Gastrointestinal Treatment, Dental Treatment, Gynecologic Treatment, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

Key Market Insights from the report:

By product, the Global Ozone Therapy unit Market is segmented into Trolley-Mounted Ozone, Therapy Units, and Table-top Ozone Therapy Units

By Application, the market is segmented in Oncological Treatment, Dermatological Treatment, Gastrointestinal Treatment, Dental Treatment, Gynecologic Treatment, and Others

By End-user, the Global Ozone Therapy unit Market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings

By region, the Global Ozone Therapy Unit Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global Ozone Therapy unit Market include Promolife, W&H dentalwerk burmoos GMBH, APOZA Enterprise Co., Ltd., Aquolab, J.Hänsler GmbH, Evozone GmbH, Herrmann Apparatebau GmbH, MIO International Ozonytron GmbH

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

