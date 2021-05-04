SUFFERN, N.Y., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by CDx Diagnostics that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “CDx Diagnostics Contracts with Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield for Barrett’s Esophagus and Esophageal Precancer Testing Platform,” issued May 3 over GlobeNewswire.
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- CDx Diagnostics
