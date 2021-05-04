Mobile Beacon awards community grant to House of Refuge, Inc.

Johnston, RI, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon is celebrating 10 years of providing high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations. In honor of this anniversary, Mobile Beacon is providing 10 community grants to local and national organizations in support of their missions and the incredible work they do in their communities.

Mobile Beacon is honored to provide a community grant in celebration of this anniversary to House of Refuge, Inc. in Mesa, AZ. We are proud to support House of Refuge in this mission to help homeless families by providing transitional housing and support services that assist residents towards self-sufficiency. We are honored to be able to provide a $10,000 monetary donation, as well as 10 laptops, 10 4G LTE hotspot devices, and free Mobile Beacon service to the organization.

House of Refuge will use the mobile hotspots to create a “hotspot” library through its Employment & Education Center (EEC). The EEC specialist will loan the hotspots to families who require internet access in their homes to complete schoolwork, apply for jobs, and conduct an employment search. The $10,000 donation will be directed to support their Adopt a Home program, which provides the funding to support families in their homes with the necessary wrap-around social services for up to 12 months.

“Many of the individuals we serve are female head of household who work full time during the day and work so hard to increase income and further their education,” said Kayla Kolar, CEO of House of Refuge. “Our new hotspot and laptop lending library will now give these women the connectivity necessary to continue their job search, apply for jobs, or complete school working in the evening after their children go to sleep.”

Mobile Beacon is proud to be celebrating 10 years of providing nonprofits, schools, and libraries with Mobile Beacon’s unlimited mobile broadband service to connect their communities. In the 10 for 10-year grant series, Mobile Beacon hopes to not only provide anchors of the community with resources to help carry out their missions, but also to raise awareness of the organizations we serve and their own work in the community and beyond.

About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations. In honor of our 10th anniversary, Mobile Beacon is awarding 10 community grants to anchors of our local community, who embody a similar mission in creating opportunities for underserved groups and investing in our nation’s future. Through the broadband service, Mobile Beacon provides, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at http://www.mobilebeacon.org.

About House of Refuge: House of Refuge, Inc. is a non-profit organization located in Mesa, Arizona that provides transitional housing and wrap-around support services to Arizona families experiencing homelessness. Working with staff and nonprofit partners, participants work towards self-sufficiency while having a safe, dignified place for them & their families to live. For more information about our innovative program that changes lives, please visit http://www.houseofrefuge.org