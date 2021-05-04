Groundbreaking Takes place for Florham Park Senior Living Community

Des Moines, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundbreaking for The Delaney at The Green, a senior living community located in Florham Park, New Jersey, took place May 3, 2021. The community will include 128 independent living units, 58 assisted living and 34 memory care units. Construction is set to be completed by March 2023.

“The Delaney at The Green will provide life-enriching experiences to the next generation of seniors and their family members for years to come,” says Chuck Murphy, executive vice president/senior managing director of development and real estate. “LCS is a full-service company dedicated to improving the lives of seniors and this project incorporates the depth and breadth of services of the LCS Family of Companies.”

Murphy notes that LCS Real Estate structured the financing in collaboration with an institutional equity partner.

Designed by LCS Development, the community will feature a full complement of amenities. Multiple dining venues, including a pub with full bar, private dining rooms, and a bistro, are all part of the planned community. Additional amenities include two multi-purpose rooms, a club room/library, a wellness area with a fitness center, a theatre/classroom, and an arts and crafts studio. Secure, under-building parking will be available.

“The Delaney communities have been well-received by the consumer,” says Chris Bird, executive vice president and chief operating officer for LCS. “The thoughtful design includes a continuum of care in one location. By doing so, The Delaney at The Green will offer a level of services that is widely sought after by the seniors we serve.”

When complete, Life Care Services, An LCS Company, will provide operational management of the community.

The Delaney at The Green is the sixth community in the portfolio which includes The Delaney at Georgetown Village, Georgetown, Texas; The Delaney at Lake Waco, Waco, Texas; The Delaney at Parkway Lakes, Richmond, Texas; The Delaney at South Shore, League City, Texas; and The Delaney of Bridgewater, Bridgewater, New Jersey which opened in March 2021.

About LCS

As a pioneer in the senior living industry since 1971, making a difference in the lives of seniors has been our sole focus since day one. The dedicated LCS Family of Companies is designed to help fulfill your community’s mission. This structure allows us to develop and share expertise across our company to deliver innovative solutions to partners, seniors and their communities. LCS has the experience, leadership, and integrity to meet unique needs of your community. When you partner with LCS, you receive more than just a single perspective; you get the experience of six senior-focused companies working together as one. In the field of senior living, Experience is Everything. For more information, visit LCSnet.com.