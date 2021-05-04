FMW Media’s “New To The Street” TV to Cover Winners, Inc. in a 3-Part Series across its Syndicated Network

NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s “New To The Street” business TV show announces that today it begins filming Winners, Inc. (WNRS:OTC).



Jane King, the TV shows host, interviews Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of Winners, Inc.’s subsidiary, VegasWINNERS, Inc. Throughout the 3-part televised series, Wayne discusses the operational fundamentals of the Company. Further, he talks about his successful career in TV broadcasting positions from CNN to NEWSMAX. He describes himself as the “ultimate sports handicapper.”

Appearing monthly on “New To The Street, Wayne talks about sports betting, giving advice, and sharing content from VegasWINNER, Inc.’s newly launched show, KRUSH House .

Mr. Thomas Terwilliger, President, Winners, Inc. states, “We look forward to working with the exceptional team of professionals at ‘New To the Street’ TV, and widely benefitting from the non-stop national media coverage they produce and their top-flight production values. I believe getting Winners Inc.’s current news and messaging to the hundreds of millions of households that watch FOX News , Bloomberg TV, Fox Business Network , CNN , CNBC , and Newsmax, to name just a few of the outlets that will be broadcasting our commercial content and interviews, will be invaluable toward the name recognition and brand awareness every young company hopes to build. We think the next few months will be loaded with exciting ‘WINNERS’ business developments, and it feels great to know that ‘New To The Street’ will be maximizing our audience viewership for each and every story.”

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of “New To The Street” TV states, “I am excited to have Winners, Inc., their subsidiary VegasWINNER, Inc. and their team on our syndicated TV series. Their entrepreneurial approach and explanations on sports betting brings uniqueness to the ‘New To The Street’s’ televised audiences.”

The broadcasting of today’s filming of “New to The Street’s” interview with Winners, Inc. can be seen on its Sunday, Newsmax TV slot, 10-11 AM ET . Also, the interview can be seen on the Monday, May 10, 2021, broadcast on the Fox Business Network . Future filmed tapes and broadcasting “To Be Announced.”

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.:



Winners, Inc. (WNRS:OTC), through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows / New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

For more info on FMW Media, please visit:

www.NewToTheStreet.com ,

www.ExploringTheBlock.com ,

www.tw i tter.com/ExploringBlock



