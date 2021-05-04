Health and fitness app Market is estimated to be US$ 18.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period - by PMI

Covina, CA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All has a smartphone application in today's digital world. The introduction of the smartphone has totally altered our way of life. The popularity of health and fitness apps has exploded in recent years. By offering engaging and innovative solutions to human issues, health and wellness app creation has taken a step forward in bridging the aforementioned gap. Mobile apps for health and fitness that focus on improving lifestyles through creative engagement are becoming increasingly popular. In addition, the growing popularity of wearable fitness devices, the acceptance of sports & fitness apps for tracking behaviours and heart rates, and rising internet penetration have all contributed to the market's expansion. The main goal of a health and wellness app is to help people with workouts and other types of physical activity, nutrition and diet, health management, and other fitness-related issues.

The report "Global Health and Fitness Market, By type (Diet and Nutrition, Exercise and Weight loss, Medication adhetence & Activity tracking), By Device(Tablets, Smartphones, &Wearable devices),By Platform (Android, iOS & Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030"

Key Highlights:

HealthifyMe Studio, a live and immersive fitness platform, was launched in June 2020 by HealthifyMe, a health and wellness app.

Balderton Capital, a London-based venture capital fund, made a USD 2.5 million investment in 8fit, a Berlin-based fitness app company, in July 2020.

Analyst View:

Increased use of smartphone apps, increased use of sports and wellness apps for monitoring behaviours and heart rate, and increased demand for wearable workout equipment are all driving the market. Visual trainers, live workouts, AI customised workouts & diet plans, machine learning & movement recognition technology, daily progress tracking, and social networking with geolocation are some of the fitness app industry trends that are shaping market development. However, the existence of low-cost alternatives with similar features is a major factor that could stifle market development.

Global Health and Fitness Market, By type (Diet and Nutrition, Exercise and Weight loss, Medication adherence & Activity tracking), By Device(Tablets, Smartphones, &Wearable devices),By Platform (Android, iOS & Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Health and Fitness Market accounted for US$ 4.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 18.7 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17%. The Health and Fitness Market is segmented based on the type, device, platform and region.

By Type, the Health and Fitness Market is segmented into Diet and Nutrition, Exercise and Weight loss, Medication adherence and Activity tracking

By Device, the market is segmented into Tablets, Smartphones and Wearables devices.

By Platform, the Health and Fitness Market is segmented into Android , iOS and Others.

By region, the Health and Fitness Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the Health and Fitness Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Health and Fitness Market include Fitbit, Inc. , Azumio, Inc. , Adidas, Appster, Fitness keeper, MyFitnessPal Inc. , Applico, Aptiv, Noom , Nike, Appinventiv, Under Armour, Inc., Dom and Tom, Motorola mobility LLC, Grandapps, and Willow tree. To gain a larger market share and expand their reach, key players are employing strategies such as product launches, investments, alliances, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Browse Related Reports: