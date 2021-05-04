Nexity: APPOINTMENT OF SCRUTINEERS AT THE COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF MAY 19, 2021

English French

APPOINTMENT OF SCRUTINEERS AT THE COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF MAY 19, 2021

Paris, May 4, 2021

The shareholders of Nexity (the Company) are invited to attend the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (extraordinary and ordinary meeting) on Wednesday May 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Company's registered office, 19 rue de Vienne - TSA 50029 - 75801 PARIS Cedex 08.

In the context of Covid-19 and taking into account the ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 as amended by Ordinance no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, the provisions of which were extended until July 31, 2021 by Decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021 (in particular Article 4 of this Ordinance), Nexity’s Board of directors decided, on March 30, 2021, to exceptionally hold the shareholders’ meeting behind closed doors, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being present, either physically or by telephone or audiovisual conference. The Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcast live in its entirety on the Company's website (www.nexity.fr).

Mr. Aurélien Leguay, representing Crédit Agricole Assurance (Prédica and Spirica) and Mr. Hervé Denize, representing New Port, the Company's two largest registered shareholders, have been appointed as scrutineers for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of May 19, 2021 and have accepted this position.

