IGE+XAO: Activity up 6.5%

Toulouse, IGE+XAO Group announces:

Consolidated turnover for 1st quarter 2021 (in IFRS norms).

(Period from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021).

Activity up 6.5%

Over the 1st quarter of 2021, consolidated turnover for IGE+XAO is 8,815,708 euros, up 6.5% compared to 2020. After a year marked by the Covid-19 health crisis, perpetual licence sales and training services showed renewed growth while subscription sales continue the acceleration that started in 2020 with an increase of over 18%.

Over the period, the Group launched two new versions of its SEE Electrical Expert software, the Group's flagship software for designing electrical installations and SEE Electrical 3D Panel+, dedicated to designing and manufacturing in 3D all types of electrical cabinets.

From a financial standpoint, the Group has a solid structure with, at 31 December 2020, an equity of 49 million euros, no bank debt and a cash flow of over 49 million euros. Moreover, the Combined Annual General Meeting of 26 April 2021 decided to allocate the results for the 2020 financial period to the retained earnings account and to not distribute any dividends.

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 35 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 370 people around the world in 30 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than 96,455 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com . Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

IGE+XAO Group contacts

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Website: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares® – ISIN FR 0000030827

Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02

