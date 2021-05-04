Nexity: COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF MAY 19, 2021 - LIVE VIDEO WEBCASTED AND SHAREHOLDER INTERACTION

English French

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF MAY 19, 2021 - LIVE VIDEO WEBCASTED AND SHAREHOLDER INTERACTION

Paris, May 4, 2021

The shareholders of Nexity (the Company) are invited to attend the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (extraordinary and ordinary meeting) on Wednesday May 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. In the context of Covid-19 and taking into account the ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 as amended by Ordinance no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, the provisions of which were extended until July 31, 2021 by Decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021 (in particular Article 4 of this Ordinance), Nexity’s Board of directors decided, on March 30, 2021, to exceptionally hold the shareholders’ meeting behind closed doors, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being physically present. Given the technical difficulties still associated with participation by telephone or audiovisual conference for a company whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, the Board of Directors has decided not to open this possibility for shareholders on the occasion of this Shareholders’ Meeting.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcast live in its entirety on the Company's website (www.nexity.fr) and the webcast will also be available within the timeframe provided by regulations on the internet site..

In order to maintain a continuous and open dialogue during this closed Shareholders’ Meeting, the Company will offer its shareholders the possibility to submit questions directly during the live broadcast in writing on the platform set up on the Shareholders’ Meeting webpage accessible on the Company's website (www.nexity.fr, Nexity Group/Finance/Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meetings section). These questions will be dealt with within the time allocated to the question and answer session and may be subject to selection. In addition, in the event of questions relating to the same topic, these questions may be grouped together.

Shareholders wishing to ask questions live during the Shareholders’ Meeting will be asked to identify themselves on the platform in advance.

Shareholders are invited to appoint the Chairman of the Shareholders’ Meeting as their proxy or to vote by mail using the voting form or by Internet on the secure voting platform VOTACCESS. The possibility of voting by Internet via VOTACCESS will end the day before the meeting, i.e. on May 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. Paris time. However, shareholders are advised not to wait until this final date to connect to the site in order to take into account any delays in receiving the information required to connect. Shareholders also have the possibility to give a proxy to a third party, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions. Shareholders are encouraged to use electronic communication.

Shareholders may also submit written questions either by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt addressed to the registered office or by electronic communication to the following e-mail address: ag2021@nexity.fr. They must be accompanied by a certificate of account registration. In accordance with Article 8-2 of the Decree, questions will be taken into account if they are received by the Company before the end of the second business day preceding the date of the General Meeting, i.e. May 17, 2021.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2021 Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website (www.nexity.fr, Nexity Group/Finance/Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meetings section), which will be regularly updated to specify the definitive terms and conditions of participation in the Shareholders' Meeting of May 19, 2021 and/or to adapt them to legislative and regulatory changes that may occur after the publication of this notice.

The information referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code has been published on the Company's website (http://www.nexity.fr), under the heading The Nexity Group/Finance/Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meetings, and has been available for consultation since April 28, 2021, in accordance with the regulations in force.

