New RSF Sealed Encoders for Metrology

Schaumburg, IL, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSF Elektronik is proud to announce the launch of a newly designed sealed linear encoder series for high-end metrology applications. Offered through parent company HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in North America, these MSA 7xx/8xx model encoders offer high quality and easy mounting solutions that are well suited for use on CMMs, Optical Comparators, Video Measuring Machines, among other types of measuring equipment.

The MSA 7/8 series encoders are ideal for high-end metrology on or off the shop floor because of the high signal quality and long-term stability provided thanks to its integration of HSP 1.0. (HEIDENHAIN Signal Processing). HSP1.0 supplies online gain and offset stabilization, ensuring the best possible signals are generated from the 20µm grating of the scale inside the aluminum extrusion, even in the presence of contamination.

The thermal behavior of the MSA 7/8 is adjustable based on variable fastening elements, allowing for different thermal fixed points, each of which provide a known temperature growth characteristic for compensation within the control system. This is essential for metrology applications as the negative impact of thermal expansion/contraction on measurements can be eliminated.

The MSA can also be shipped with glass or glass ceramic (Robax) substrates, providing a standard and low CTE (Coefficient of Thermal Expansion) offering, depending on the application need. The MSA 7/8 encoders also offer high reproducibility due to its force-free compensation of the mounting tolerance. The MSA 7xx encoder offers a fixed connecting cable, while the MSA 8xx connection is detachable.

RSF Elektronik encoders are available in North America through parent company HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, and commonly found in the metrology, machine tool, and semiconductor industries. More information can be found via contact through https://www.heidenhain.us/contact-us/

