Axcient Adds x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud Enhancements and Announces Local Cache Beta

DENVER, Colo., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced key enhancements to its x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud solution, which offers best-in-class business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) without the need for local appliances. New features include faster and more efficient pre-configured disaster recovery runbooks, increased security through Single Sign On (SSO) and Multi Factor Authentication (MFA), and instant virtual export to speed bare metal restores.



“At Axcient, partners come first, and we listen to their needs to continuously improve our technology,” said Ben Nowacky, Senior Vice President of Product at Axcient. “Innovation provides fuel for channel partners’ success, and through this new release, we provide more ease of use, efficiency, and security around how our partners protect their clients’ data.”

Research shows 95% of small and medium-sized businesses consider themselves to be at greater risk for ransomware. Direct-to-Cloud and the new enhancements simplify the process of backing up and protecting an MSP’s clients’ data.

“BCDR solutions can be costly, difficult to manage, and can take too long to backup or recover,” said Phillip Long, CEO of Business Information Solutions. “Axcient listened to the challenges we’ve had and created a comprehensive BCDR solution with Direct-to-Cloud that allows me to consolidate on one easy-to-use product, save on labor costs, and eliminate the expense of local appliances. With local cache, I expect to get even more value with rapid local recovery—essentially insurance for our insurance.”

Axcient is offering partners an opportunity to beta its local cache technology. Local cache provides a fast, affordable, and reliable way to recover data locally with commodity storage to speed up recovery operations without an expensive appliance.

Nowacky continued: “Axcient’s local cache technology was developed to make it easier for partners to backup and protect data from anywhere, on any device. With local cache, partners can forget the hassle of downtime and rely on the technology to recover data quickly.”

The combination of local cache and Axcient's x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud ensures reliable recovery, simple pricing, no overages or surprise bills, and RTO speed.

The top three benefits of local cache with Direct-to-Cloud include:

More efficient management done from the cloud

Accelerated file and bare metal restores (BMR) from the local cache

Automated cache encryption

To sign up for the local cache beta trial, please reach out to your sales representative. To learn about Axcient, or to sign up for a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com.

