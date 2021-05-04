TRANSWESTERN BRINGS ON BOARD GRAYSON GILL AS IT PURSUES STRATEGIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Houston, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces it has bolstered its leadership team with the addition of Grayson Gill as Executive Managing Director. Gill is tasked with helping the company leverage its strengths in commercial owner advisory services to expand the platform and grow market share. This includes deepening relationships with new and existing investor clients, partnering with local market leaders to identify and fill gaps in geographical coverage or product specialization, and ensuring successful integration of platform enhancements.

“This is an opportune time for us to comprehensively assess where expanded resources will best support the needs of our clients moving forward,” said Tom Lawyer, President of Transwestern Real Estate Services. “Much has changed over the past year, and Grayson’s expertise will help align market opportunities with both Transwestern’s existing strengths and long-term goals. His extensive industry knowledge, which includes a track record of successful mergers and acquisitions, combined with a client-first approach that recognizes the importance of cultural fit when executing a growth strategy, make him an obvious choice for this role.”

For the past decade, Gill served as Chief Operating Officer for CBRE Group, Inc. Americas, providing executive leadership, financial oversight, and change management expertise to support the firm’s affiliate program, technology and information deployment, M&A activities, and diversity initiatives. During his tenure, he oversaw a 900-million-square-foot portfolio, and identified, underwrote, closed, and integrated numerous acquisitions for Asset Services and related businesses. He also created and led the CBRE Military affinity group, which focused on helping prior military people find jobs and excel in a civilian company. Previously, he spent eight years as Principal Director of Property Management at Trammell Crow Company.

“Having worked with Transwestern leaders at various points during my career, I have great respect for the company’s personal approach to business and unwavering focus on client service,” said Gill. “As an organization grows, it can be challenging to keep culture and values intact. What drew me to this opportunity is the importance placed on process and due diligence, but also the recognition that brand, communication and relationships are powerful elements in effectively aligning team members. Transwestern appreciates that both sides of the equation are vital to success.”

A native of Dallas, Gill is a former Captain of the United States Army Reserve and serves on the board of directors for the North Texas Region of the Red Cross Association. He is a member of the Real Estate Roundtable, the Building Owners and Managers Association’s National Advisory Council, and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation Elevator Advisory Board. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Mississippi.

