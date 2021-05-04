Draper Esprit VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Total Voting Rights

4 May 2021

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Draper Esprit VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 30 April 2021, are summarised as follows:



Shares in issue Voting rights

per share

Voting rights Ordinary shares of 5p each 146,518,217 1 146,518,217 Total Voting Rights 146,518,217

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Draper Esprit VCT plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.