HONG KONG, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Hologram Cloud's AI and AR Builds a 5G Holographic Cloud Ecosystem, Apple and Facebook Accelerate the Development of AR Devices on the Consumer Market". According to reports, Facebook and Apple are accelerating the development of AR devices and putting this technology directly in front of consumers, which will opena new field of computing devices. The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook accepted an exclusive interview with the New York Times. When talking about AR, he believed that this technology was "critical" to Apple's future and believed that AR could change the way people talk and interact. Meanwhile, heindicatedthat it can be used to enhance the conversation. Cook said that he has seen AR applications in areas such as health, education, retail, and games. Besides, he believes that, with the widespreaduse of mobile phones, the prospects will be greater.



Not only that, rumored that Apple will also launch Apple Glass, which is lightweight glasses that allow people to use AR functions anytime and anywhere. Apple Glass can be used with the iPhone and may come out in 2023.

IDC predicts that the sales of AR glasses and headsets this year will be less than 1 million but will increase to 23.4 million in 2025. Companies will be the main users, accounting for 85% of the total purchasing power.

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg said in an interview that AR is the man-machine interface of the next generation of the Internet. Technology companies represented by Apple and Google have bet on AR glasses.

AR image augmented reality (AR, Augment Reality) is an interdisciplinary subject of artificial intelligence and human-computer interaction. It is a technology that calculates the position and angle affected by the camera in real-time and adds corresponding images, videos, and 3D models. It is the technology that organically integratesthe realworld and virtual world information. AR superimposes physical information (mainly including visual and auditory information) that is difficult to experience in a certain time and space in the real world through computer simulation and then superimposes, applying virtual information to the real world. The world is perceived by the human senses, so as to achieve a sensory experience that transcends reality.

From Nintendo's AR game "Pokémon GO" that has taken the world by storm, to the continuous enrichment of camera AR beauty features, AR has become more and more popular with the public. At the same time, the emergence of 5G brings three major characteristics of AR devices, that is, high speed, large capacity, and low latency, allowing AR devices to maintain a stable link with the cloud, and hand over tasks that require high-performance computing such as screen rendering to the cloud, which also gives the AR equipment a basis for large-scale commercial use. In this context, many Chinese and foreign technology companies are entering the consumer market.

The market research company Grand View Research released a report predicting that by 2028, the global AR market is expected to reach $340.16 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 43.8% from 2021 to 2028. On the other hand, policy support has also brought greater development opportunities to the AR market in China. The "14th Five-Year Plan" outlines virtual reality and augmented reality industries as key industries in the digital economy for the next five years, giving the industry a new historical mission, which is expected to accelerate the development of related industrial chains. In addition, China'sNational Development and Reform Commission and other departments recently issued the "Implementation Plan for Accelerating the Cultivation of New Consumption", which also proposed to accelerate the development of new information products such as ultra-high-definition video and virtual reality and promote technology products of5G+4K/8K, VR/AR to integrate with applications.

In this context, continuous innovation in the AR field has triggered the adoption of this technology in several industries and industry verticals, driving market growth. For example, the AR smart glasses market is accelerating, from a niche product to a solver of industrial and corporate problems, and rapidly expanding to the consumer market.

The main players in this industry include Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Magic Leap, and WIMI Hologram Cloud, aiming at this track.

As a holographic AR company listed on NASDAQ, WIMI Hologram Cloud has utilizes its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure to provide excellent products and services. Moreover, WIMI has won the bid for China Mobile and the second phase of the holographic remote interaction of the media cloud platform and is redefining China Mobile's communication method through "5G + holographic remote". WIMI's core business is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, cloud, and big data.

WIMI Hologram Cloud was founded in 2015, and it focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

As the 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions change, the 5G holographic application market will usher in an explosion. High-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment and holographic conferences will gradually become popular in holographic social, holographic communication, holographic navigation, and holographic home applications. WIMI Hologram Cloud plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face-changing technology as its core technologies. Moreover, it will use multiple technologically innovative systems to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

5G's unique MEC edge-to-computing technology is the key to ensuring low latency. It can fundamentally breakthrough VR/AR localization, realize VR/AR cloud services, and provide users with the real-time interactive experience in large-scale shows, sports events, and other programs, enhancing the real immersion of VR/AR.

In the future, the capability information of the telecom network can be abstracted into various services through the edge computing platform, which will be open to VR/AR third parties and vertical industry applications, laying a good foundation for the universal service of VR/AR.

With the development of cloud VR/AR technology, lightweight head-mounted displays are expected to be rapidly developed and popularized. The mobility demand of VR/AR technology will increase immediately, and the demand for 5G technology will continue to increase.

At present, VR/AR has been widely used in industries such as real estate, exhibitions, games, and entertainment. With the arrival of 5G, VR/AR is expected to unlock more business scenarios. The application of VR/AR in the media field will also be further explored. The main business scenarios include live broadcast, news, film and television, marketing, and social networking.With the advent of 5G commercial use, the VR/AR industry is entering a stage of rapid development and is expected to become an important force thattake the lead in the new round of industrial transformation.

In short, AR in the future needs to rethink the way humans interact with computers, just like graphical user interfaces that will completely change the relationship between humans and the digital world. At the same time, will the imaginative AR industry give birth to more unicorn companies? We will wait and see!

