Holger Ippach Joins Swift Navigation as Executive Vice President of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation , a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, automotive, mobile and mass-market applications, today announced a new executive hire to support its rapidly expanding business. Holger Ippach has joined the Swift executive team as Executive Vice President of Product. In his new role, Mr. Ippach is responsible for product strategy and roadmap and will lead the product team—enabling Swift to continue to build solutions, products and services for today’s evolving GNSS and precise positioning markets.



Mr. Ippach brings over 20 years of cross-country, cross-cultural and cross-functional product experience to Swift. His experience includes senior executive roles with increasing responsibility with the Kudelski Group and Alcatel. As Kudelski’s Senior Vice President IoT & Automotive, Mr. Ippach launched the automotive business and built inaugural relationships with suppliers to market security for vehicle access, infotainment, driver assistance and autonomous driving technologies. Holger has attended executive programs at the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. He earned his Master of Science degree in Physics and Business Administration from the University of Augsburg in Germany.

Mr. Ippach’s product experience will enhance Swift’s comprehensive GNSS platform, consisting of the receiver-agnostic Starling® software positioning engine that easily integrates with the automotive sensor suite and pulls centimeter-accurate location corrections from Skylark™—Swift’s wide area, cloud-based GNSS corrections service that delivers real-time, secure and highly-available location data across the contiguous U.S., Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia and a growing number of countries worldwide—to deliver absolute positioning at the continental scale required by safety-critical autonomous applications. Mr. Ippach will build on this ecosystem to deliver new platforms, hardware and software product offerings for Swift’s customers across the globe including automotive OEMs, last-mile delivery providers, mobile providers and those building rail, industrial, micromobility and IoT platforms for mass-market applications.

“Holger Ippach has significant experience building and shipping market changing products as well as running product, marketing, sales and operations teams across a variety of industries that are extremely relevant to Swift’s precise positioning technology,” said Timothy Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Swift Navigation. “The Swift team will benefit greatly from his leadership in running product functions and building strategic partnerships with OEMs and commercial customers across the globe looking to enhance location accuracy and autonomous driving in their fleets.”

“I am delighted to join Swift’s Executive Team and to lead the product function to expand our portfolio of high precision GNSS and precise positioning offerings for the mass market,” added Holger Ippach, EVP of Product at Swift Navigation. “The Swift team is pushing the boundaries of positioning, taking the precise location technology our customers rely on and making it broadly accessible and reliable.”

