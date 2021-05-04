GOEV INVESTOR LAWSUIT DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Canoo, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Canoo Inc., ("Canoo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOEV) from August 18, 2020 through March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



If you purchased Canoo securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Canoo Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joseph R. Seidman, Jr. toll free at (877) 779-1414 or Seidman@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) an engineering services segment, (ii) the sales of subscriptions to vehicles to consumers, and (iii) the sale of vehicles to other businesses. The complaint alleges that, on March 29, 2021, the Company revealed that it was radically changing its business model by deemphasizing its engineering services business and by no longer focusing on its subscription-based business.

On March 29, 2021, after the markets closed, Canoo issued a press release (“Q4 Release”) reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The Q4 Release removed the language touting its “unique business model” simply stating: “Canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design and pioneering technologies.”

On the same day the Company held a conference call to discuss its financial results (the “Q4 Call”). During the call Defendant Aquila announced that Defendant Balciunas was being replaced as CFO. The Company’s CEO, Defendant Kranz was not on the call. During the Q4 Call Defendant Aquila revealed that “it was decided by our Board to de-emphasize the originally stated contract engineering services line.”

In response to this news, shares of Canoo fell $2.50 (or 21.2%) from a March 29, 2021 close of $11.80 per share to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021, on heavy volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 1, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Canoo securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/canooinc-goev-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-386/apply/ or contact Joseph R. Seidman, Jr. toll free at (877) 779-1414 or Seidman@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Joseph R. Seidman, Jr.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

Seidman@bernlieb.com