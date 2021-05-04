FirstBank Shows How First-Time Homebuyers Are Overcoming Unique Challenges

Lakewood, Colo., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If home is where the heart is, then home buying should be a labor of love. FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is launching its Empowering Homeownership campaign to prove that buying a home should be done with a champion in your corner.

By visiting www.efirstbank.com/empower (or www.efirstbank.com/empoderar in Spanish), folks can read and watch powerful stories of customers who faced unique challenges on their way to becoming first-time homeowners — from an immigrant with no credit to a young couple striving to provide a brighter future for their child. The stories show hopeful homebuyers what a supportive, personalized lending process can look like. Additionally, readers can peruse articles and other helpful tips/tricks that can be used as a resource before, during, and after the home purchase process.

“Buying a home is a huge financial step and one that can sometimes be accompanied by several obstacles,” said Leah Dirks, FirstBank’s President of Mortgage and Consumer Lending. “That’s why it’s important to work with a lender who’s committed to helping you achieve your homeownership goals. Any bank can show you a list of rates and tell you they’re the best, but we wanted to give folks a glimpse into the level of individualized, supportive and flexible service we provide throughout the mortgage process. Doing right by our customers is a big component of ‘banking for good’ and a guiding philosophy for our loan officers.”

FirstBank, which was recently voted “Best Bank” by ColoradoBiz and a “Bank of the Year” by AZ Business Magazine, is different from most lenders in that its loan officers aren’t paid on commission. They instead focus on finding the best, low-cost solution. They also underwrite each loan request and operate as a dedicated contact throughout the entire home-buying process. This allows mortgage decisions to be made quickly, by real people, not automated systems.

What’s more, FirstBank partners with several affordable housing and down payment assistance nonprofits to help make owning a home possible for many first-time buyers. Because of their commitment to getting customers into loans that work for them, FirstBank rarely experiences delinquent mortgages. This has enabled the company to remain in a strong financial position during and well after the Great Recession, leading FirstBank to be named one of the best performing banks in the nation.

For more information on FirstBank’s mortgage offerings, visit https://www.efirstbank.com/products/credit-loan/mortgages.htm. Or check out FirstBank’s Smart Cents blog (efirstbankblog.com) for all the latest tips and tricks on buying and selling.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $25 billion in assets and 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $75 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

