New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Sutures And Staples Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067901/?utm_source=GNW

73 billion in 2020 to $6.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The surgical sutures and staples market consists of sales of surgical sutures and staples and related services.Surgical sutures and staples are medical devices used by surgeons to hold skin, internal organs, blood vessels, or any other tissues together after they have been severed during surgery.



Sutures and staples hold incised body parts together until they are completely healed.These devices can either be absorbable or non-absorbable.



An absorbable suture breaks down in tissue and degrades as a wound or incision heals, while a non-absorbable suture resists the body’s attempt to dissolve it. Non-absorbable sutures must be removed after a surface incision heals.



Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is a major restraint for the surgical sutures and staples market.Minimally invasive surgery is a surgical technique to operate with less damage to the body than the open surgery technique.



It also involves less pain, shorter hospital stays, and fewer complications than open surgery.This has led to increasing adoption of these surgeries.



For instance, according to a Canada-based market research firm iData Research, more than 693,000 robotic-assisted procedures were performed in the USA, out of which around 86% were minimally invasive surgeries.



In October 2018, Stryker acquired HyperBranch Medical Technology, Inc. for $220 million. The deal will help stryker improve its neurotechnology business. HyperBranch Medical Technology, Inc. is a medical devices company that develops and markets its products primarily for the traumatic and surgically induced wound market. It was founded in 2003 and is based in North Carolina, USA.



The increase in the number of surgical procedures across the globe is an important driver for the surgical sutures and staples market.This is mainly because surgeries are an important treatment procedure used to repair an injury, relieve symptoms, restore function, remove diseased organs, or replace anatomical parts of the body.



Moreover, surgeries are also performed under emergency conditions such as trauma, fracture, and acute infection. For instance, according to the US Department of Health & Human Services, there were 22 million surgeries performed in the US out of which 52.7% were in outpatient surgeries. It is estimated that 234 million surgeries are performed throughout the world every year.



The FDA has classified surgical staplers as class I medical devices and implantable surgical staples as class II medical devices.Class I medical devices are those which do not require pre-marketing submissions to the FDA whereas the Class II category requires pre-marketing submissions.



Moreover, the FDA has also stated some measures and protocols for the sterilization of these devices that should be strictly followed to avoid the risk of infections. Hence, the regulatory scenario related to surgical staplers will keep a check on the companies that manufacture these devices.



The use of disposable surgical sutures and staple devices is an emerging trend in the surgical sutures and staples market.This is mainly due to heightened concerns regarding communicable infections associated with the use of reusable sutures and staple devices for surgeries.



Disposable surgical sutures and staple devices are designed in such a way that they are discarded after one use and cannot be reused. In this regard, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides protocols to prevent the spread of pathogens and promotes the use of disposable devices.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067901/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________