Albioma : Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021 - Availibility of the preparatory documents

PRESS RELEASE

Paris La Défense, 4 May 2021

Combined General Meeting of

25 May 2021

Availability of the preparatory documents

In connection with the forthcoming Combined General Meeting that will be held exceptionally behind closed doors, excluding the physical presence of the shareholders on 25 May 2021, at 3:00 pm (Paris Time), Albioma announces that the preparatory documents have been made available to its shareholders. These documents may be consulted on the Company’s website, www.albioma.com (section Finance/Shareholder aera/General Meetings of shareholders).

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be webcast live on the Company’s website, www.albioma.com (section Finance/Shareholder aera/General Meetings of shareholders).

Furthermore, any shareholder may obtain free copies of these documents, upon simple written request sent either to the Company, by sending an email to info.AG@lbioma.com, or to the General Meeting coordinator (BNP Paribas Securities Services, CTS Assemblées Générales, Les Grands Moulins, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex, France), until the fifth day preceding the General Meeting; in order to exercise such a right, any holder of bearer shares must provide a registration certificate.

In view of the extension of the confinement measures put in place by the French government to stem the Covid-19 epidemic, the shareholders will not be able to read the preparatory documents at the Company’s head office.

Albioma’s shareholders will be able to vote via Internet at the General Meeting of Shareholders, using the Votacess platform (opening on 10 May 2021). Detailed information on the Internet voting procedure is available on Albioma’s website, www.albioma.com (section Finance/Shareholder aera/General Meetings of shareholders).

Next on the agenda: annual General Meeting of shareholders, on 25 May 2021, at 3 pm (CET).

