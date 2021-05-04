New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067899/?utm_source=GNW

15 billion in 2020 to $11.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The general dental equipment market consists of sales of general dental equipment and related services.General dental equipment and dental products are used in dental surgeries.



Major products include dental implants, dental crowns, bridges, dental filling caps, orthodontic cases, dentures (false teeth), casting machines, instrument delivery systems, ceramic furnaces, electrosurgical systems, computer aided design (CAD)/ computer aided manufacturing (CAM) systems, dental chairs, dental light cure equipment, dental hand pieces, and other accessories.



The general dental devices and equipment market is regulated by government bodies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA), USFDA (the US Food and Drug Administration), and others.For instance, in the USA, general dental devices and equipment are Class I or Class II devices under the dental equipment market.



Dental devices are regulated by USFDA and all the diagnostic laboratory tests regulated by the clinical laboratory improvement amendments of 1988 (CLIA) that administered by the centers for medicare & medicaid services (CMS). Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), all manufacturing companies have to be file 510(k) application for market approval.



Dental businesses are advancing, and technologies such as 3D printers and scanners that are dedicated to dental work are being developed. 3D printing technology help create products such as 3D printed braces, dental crowns and implants by dental professionals through computer-aided designing. The development of modern/next-generation technique such as 3D Printing technology is a significant improvement in the dental care and used to build complex 3 dimensional structures by laying down thin layers of raw material in succession. For instance, ArchForm, a software startup designs and manufactures teeth-aligners using 3D Printing technology. This innovation in technology will reduce the cost of treatment making to affordable to people of all classes thereby driving the market for general dental devices and equipment.



The changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits such as consumption of sugar-filled sodas, sweetened fruit drinks or non-nutritious snacks and smoking, inadequate oral hygiene have increased the prevalence of tooth problems.The demand for dental care is directly affecting dental devices or equipment companies.



According to WHO, in 2016, 3.58 billion people were affected by periodontal (gum) diseases globally. According to an estimate from Global Burden of Disease Study, around 50% of the world’s population (3.58 billion people) is affected with dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth. This rise in the incidence of tooth problems drive the general dental devices and equipment market.



Uneven access to oral care in developing countries is a major obstacle to the general dental devices and equipment market.Although the number of dental graduates is increasing, there are not enough dentists to cater to the population’s need.



For instance, India registers some 20,000 new dental graduates each year which is not sufficient to deal with the patients’ needs.Similarly, Brazil has a high concentration of dentists in urban areas than in rural areas, depriving the rural population of qualified dental practitioners to meet their needs.



Poor access of dentists and their services in developing nation hampers the growth of the market.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067899/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________