Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, acquires Spectrum Dermatology in Greater Scottsdale, AZ

Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, expands nationally with the acquisition of Spectrum Dermatology in the Greater Phoenix Area.

Brentwood TN, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology, a leader in population skin health management, has acquired Spectrum Dermatology in the Scottsdale and Greater Phoenix Arizona area. This acquisition is a part of Pinnacle’s coast-to-coast expansion as a nationally leading dermatology provider offering comprehensive, patient-centered dermatologic care. Spectrum Dermatology has seven locations with 31 providers serving Scottsdale and Greater Phoenix, including Paradise Valley, Arcadia, Desert Ridge, Chandler, and the entire West Valley. It is the largest dermatology practice in the State of Arizona. Spectrum Dermatology provides surgical, medical, and cosmetic dermatology, as well as plastic surgery. The financial advisory firm of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company represented Spectrum Dermatology in the acquisition.

Pinnacle Dermatology is the nation’s largest female-founded dermatology provider and was founded by leading Mohs Surgeon, Dr. Paula Lapinski. Similarly, Spectrum Dermatology is female founded by leading Mohs Surgeon, Dr. Nancy Kim. As part of their partnership, Dr. Kim will join Pinnacle Dermatology’s Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome the patients and staff of Spectrum Dermatology to the Pinnacle Dermatology family,” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “Dr. Nancy Kim has built an impressive group of practices that provide the highest standards of excellence in dermatologic care. She and her team share our mission to give patients local access to all aspects of high-quality dermatologic care. Dr. Kim and her team are the perfect addition to help Pinnacle further its mission to provide the highest standards in population skin health management nationally,” he said.

Spectrum’s Dr. Nancy Kim echoes the sentiments of Pinnacle’s Chad Eckes. According to Dr. Kim, “Spectrum Dermatology has grown to serve the needs of the Scottsdale and Greater Phoenix area, and we could not be happier to partner with Pinnacle to advance our mission of providing innovative, compassionate dermatologic care”. “Through this partnership, we are adding resources and support from a cutting-edge dermatology platform that will meet the needs of our patients now and into the future. Together, both Spectrum and Pinnacle Dermatology are poised for continued growth and success.”

The acquisition of Spectrum Dermatology is another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build a strong, dermatology practice platform operating in multiple geographic markets coast-to-coast. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout multiple regions with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Pinnacle Dermatology is committed to providing responsive and passionate patient care, including patient education and population skin health management.

Spectrum Dermatology will continue to operate under the same name and will continue to serve the patients of all its locations. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call (480) 948-8400.

