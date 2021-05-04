New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Injection Molding: Global Markets and Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067742/?utm_source=GNW





These products cater to demand arising from various end-use industries.Machines and equipment are discussed, entailing the qualitative aspect of it.



Trends in demand are reviewed and impact on overall market growth are assessed.



Market drivers within each end-use industry are identified.Thermoplastic resin injection molding is analyzed in detail.



Technological issues and trends are reviewed and other influential factors (economic conditions, COVID impact and standards) are discussed. Because this is a global study, the analyst examines domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.



Revenue forecasts from 2019-2025 are given for each major type of thermoplastic grade, end user and regional market.



This updated report includes the impact of COVID-19 on the end-user base, which can be seen in the global and regional market analysis.



Report Includes:

- 30 data tables and 36 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for plastic injection molding within the industry

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019-2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market growth; and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements and strategic innovations within the market place

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for injection molding by end use, type, and geographic region

- Details about plastic molding techniques and discussion on injection molding versus other plastics molding processes

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers, including BASF SE, DSM, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont, ExxonMobil, Bay Plastics Machinery Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, SABIC, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH, UBE Machinery Inc., and Toray Industries, Inc.



Summary

The global market for plastic injection molding is forecast to have grown at an annual growth rate of REDACTED% in 2019, from $REDACTED, to $REDACTED in 2025. Injection molding of plastics is continuing its dominance within the processing of polymers to render products for everyday use, including kitchenware, toys and packaging, among other end-use industries.



Amid the recovery of major world economies, in the post-COVID phase, during early 2021, molders are gradually moving towards the attainment of pre-COVID performance standards.However, demand for plastic resins is soaring, with massive demand in the global market.



In the current phase, partnership with trusted experts is likely to promote growth. Market players are increasingly investing in the acquisition of new machinery and equipment and focusing on hiring skilled workers to cater to growing demand, especially in the medical sector.



Rapid globalization, growing consumerism and rapid technological advancement have brought a plethora of opportunities for the market players, globally.Industry is consistently engaged in conducting extensive (R&D) activities to develop innovative and efficient materials.



Moreover, a rise in realization, achievement of economies of scale and operational efficiency will continue to aid market players in achieving desired performance targets.



Thermoplastic polymers are also used in the injection molding process to create thin parts needed for commercial applications, including piping and roofing products used within the building and construction industry, stents and prosthetics for medical device uses and exterior/interior trim and electronic assemblies for automotive utilities.The most important determinants of demand for thermoplastic polymers: population growth, urbanization, a change in household structures, a growing middle class and more private consumption, in emerging countries, in particular.



The above factors are seen as a move toward replacing glass and metal components with thermoplastic polymers.Polymers have become more rigid and durable, replacing glass and metal in food packaging, metal in automotive and are even being used in housing.



Higher growth rates are forecasted as these trends are expected to continue.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067742/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________