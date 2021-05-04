Publishing of Eimskip‘s first quarter 2021 results

English Icelandic

Investor meeting on 12 May 2021

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its first quarter 2021 results after market closing on Tuesday 11 May.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to an online meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO, will present the first quarter results.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday 12 May 2021 at 8:30 GMT and will due to COVID-19 restrictions be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors . Investors can send questions before 8:00 Friday morning to investors@eimskip.com with the subject “Investor meeting”.

A recording of the meeting will be available on the company’s IR site after the meeting.

Documents will be available on the company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors .

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.com.