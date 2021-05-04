New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmacogenomics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067739/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst delineates the current market status for pharmacogenomics, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.The pharmacogenomics market is analyzed based on the following segments: technology, product type, end-user, application, and region.



In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.



More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.



In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of pharmacogenomic technologies are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for pharmacogenomics are also identified and grouped in segments (cardiovascular disorders, oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases, neurological and psychiatric disorders, health management and predictive medicine, and others).

The second section provides a technological review of pharmacogenomics.This section offers a detailed description of pharmacogenomic materials and equipment, testing methods, and typical strategies used in pharmacogenomics.



This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2018, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.



The third section entails a global market analysis for pharmacogenomics.Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (technology, product type, end-user, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2019 and 2020, and estimates for 2021.



Revenues are at the manufacturing level.



The analysis of current revenues for pharmacogenomics is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends.The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for pharmacogenomics within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2021 through 2026.



Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



In the fourth section of the study, which covers the global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of pharmacogenomic products (consumables, instruments, software, and drugs), together with a description of their products.The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players.



Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.



The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to pharmacogenomic materials, equipment, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, material type, and application.



Report Includes:

- 60 data tables and 19 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for pharmacogenomics

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation of current market for pharmacogenomics by product category, product type, application, and region and assessment of market growth trends

- Analysis of the pharmacogenomics market, determination of the fastest-growing technologies; and highlights of the current and future market trends and latest technological developments

- Description of the relevant research and development activities along with trends in recently issued U.S. patents

- Identification of current and emerging applications for pharmacogenomics, and details of main pharmacogenomic products and technologies, and main characteristics of these technologies

- Description of commercially available pharmacogenomic products, their production processes and related issues

- Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novartis, Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TFS)



Summary

Pharmacogenomics is a group of technologies focusing on the application of genomic testing to determine drug response. This relatively new field of life sciences, which combines biology, pharmacology and medicine to develop new drugs and optimize their dosage, is bringing numerous advantages in healthcare, including personalized medicine, therapies with high specificity, remedies for rare and hard-to-cure diseases, and treatments with reduced side effects.



The analyst has identified five main sectors in which pharmacogenomics finds current and potential applications: cardiovascular disease; neurological and psychiatric disorders; oncology; respiratory and inflammatory diseases; and health management and predictive medicine.



This study provides an updated review of pharmacogenomic technologies, including materials, equipment, strategies, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for pharmacogenomics by segment (technology, product type, end-user, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.



As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for pharmacogenomics increased from $REDACTED billion in 2019 to $REDACTED billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $REDACTED billion in 2021, corresponding to a CAGR of REDACTED% during the two-year period.



Applications for oncology currently account for the largest share of the market, at an estimated REDACTED% of the total in 2021, corresponding to nearly $REDACTED billion.Within this segment, pharmacogenomic products are being used primarily for the treatment of breast, lung and blood cancer.



Sales of pharmacogenomic products for oncology are projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the 2019-2021 period.



By comparison, pharmacogenomic products for neurological and psychiatric diseases represent a share of REDACTED% of the total, corresponding to estimated 2021 revenues of nearly $REDACTED billion.This segment has been expanding at an REDACTED% CAGR since 2019, mainly driven by the use of pharmacogenomics for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, autism, and depression.



Pharmacogenomic products for respiratory and inflammatory conditions are estimated to account for REDACTED% of the total, whereas all the remaining applications represent a combined share of REDACTED% in 2021.

