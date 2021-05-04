Boutiquely Palm Springs offers an insider's guide to everything Palm Springs

Palm Springs, California, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palm Springs has a new free insider’s monthly e-newsletter, Boutiquely Palm Springs. It collects everything travelers need to know about this beloved desert resort city, its iconic small hotels, and the best places to eat, drink, and shop…all in one place.

Boutiquely Palm Springs is coordinated by Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels, a consortium of more than 70 independently-owned boutique hotels. Showcasing writing from Palm Springs insiders, travel writers, and the hoteliers who make the magic happen, it features special deals from hotels (think percentages-off stays and free nights!), tips on things to do in Palm Springs, interviews, insight on the newest local hotels, restaurants, and bars in town, “best-of” round-ups, behind-the-door hotel video tours, and more.

Contributors include Kay Sudukis and her amusingly brash round-up of upcoming “can’t miss” events and shows; Kathy Condon’s coverage of the public art scene and visit-worthy hotels; and travel writers Linda Milks’s and Sue’s Montgomery’s hotel experiences and insider interviews. In June, desert favorites, Alex and Emily’s, fantasy-inspired visual storytelling will be added to the line -up.

"Hoteliers always know what’s happening in Palm Springs," says Michael Green, chair of Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels and owner of the Triangle Inn Palm Springs. "Through Boutiquely Palm Springs, frequent visitors--and even those who just want to learn more about Palm Springs--can stay up-to-date on the latest happenings around town. It’s a great way to become inspired to start planning a visit."

Readers can subscribe to Boutiquely Palm Springs, a curated list of the latest can't-miss blog posts delivered digitally once a month. Don't miss out — subscribe by clicking here.

About Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels is a consortium of independently-owned boutique hotels, which are an essential part of this desert resort town's uncommon culture and economy. From quirky to charming, mid-century modern to clothing-optional, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has got your stay. Subscribe to our monthly e-newsletter, Boutiquely Palm Springs. From tips on what to do, see and eat in Palm Springs, to interviews with hoteliers, it’s the insider’s guide to everything great about Palm Springs and its iconic boutique hotels. Follow the fun on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Attachment