LOCALLY OWNED GILMORE CONSTRUCTION AND NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED KIEWIT WILL PARTNER TO COMPLETE MONTBELLO FRESHLO INITIATIVE

DENVER, Colo., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a months-long, rigorous search process involving multiple construction companies, the Montbello Organizing Committee's (MOC) Board of Directors has selected Kiewit in partnership with Denver-based Gilmore Construction as the general contractors for the $55-million Montbello FreshLo Hub development. The FreshLo development plan was created by engaging with thousands of Montbello residents over three years, which resulted in the basis for the future creation of a large-scale project with a community-driven vision for healthy food, cultural arts, equitable economic development, and affordable housing.

"The selection of a general contractor for the FreshLo Hub is one of the most important decisions for the development overall," said Chris Martinez, Chair of the MOC Board. "That's why we made sure the process was transparent and open for community input. Indeed, it has led to the selection of a team that, we feel, will not only build the best facility but will continue to engage community members throughout the construction process, ensuring the HUB is something the community will be proud of long after we all are gone."

Donna Garnett, MOC Executive Director and FreshLo Project Director, explained the selection process, "A subcommittee including MOC board members and staff and development partners from FLO Development Services put together a comprehensive Request for Proposals that was distributed to interested construction firms. Proposals were reviewed and scored with semi-finalists proceeding to interviews with our subcommittee. From the interviews, two companies were invited to dialogue with community members on a virtual platform. Finally, with feedback from the community, the MOC board, in deliberations with our co-developers, have selected the Kiewit-Gilmore partnership to build the FreshLo Hub."

Key to the Kiewit-Gilmore selection as the contractors of choice was their quality work on large-scale projects, especially in the area of affordable housing and a long-standing tie to the Denver community. Kiewit and Gilmore have a long history of working on projects together, including the Denver Union Station Redevelopment, Denver International Airport Hotel Enabling, and I-225 Light Rail.

Individually, Kiewit has been active in the development of the Denver Zoo's Toyota Elephant Passage Exhibit, the University of Denver's Merle Catherine Chambers Center, the Clayton Educare facility, and many more. Gilmore Construction is a 24-year-old, Montbello-based, minority-owned company. "Montbello has been home to the Gilmore family for generations and has a rich history filled with strength, resiliency and hope," said Edweena Gilmore, Vice President of Outreach and Engagement for Gilmore Construction. "The FreshLo HUB is the next chapter, a future with the vision of equity, opportunity and promise."

"The Kiewit-Gilmore team is honored to be chosen as the general contractor and will bring this project to fruition," said Gilmore Construction President and CEO Jake Gilmore. "Words cannot express our gratitude and excitement to join the Montbello Organizing Committee team on this journey. We are committed to uplifting the Montbello community and are ready to make history."

With the construction contractors now selected, Kiewit-Gilmore will work with the Montbello Organizing Committee and FLO Development Services to begin pre-construction and constructing the multi-use space. Two seasoned and pioneering brothers in the Latin American community, Mike and Ron Roybal of The Roybal Corporation Architects, are serving as the lead architects for the overall project. The FreshLo Hub, as envisioned by the community, will include a grocery store, equitable economic development, affordable housing, cultural arts - performing / presentation / rehearsal / education spaces, mental health services, small retail spaces, community meeting spaces, and connectivity to the greater Denver community. In addition to the nearly 100 jobs created by the retail, grocery, and arts space, the build-out of the project will create as many as 120 construction jobs.

Above the two commercial floors will sit 97 units of affordable housing. Units will range in size from one- to three-bedroom and will be rented to residents in the 30% - 70% AMI qualifying range, which in 2020 was $24,000 to $56,000 in annual gross income for a two-person household in Denver County. With a variety of floor plans and sizes, the apartments will house 160–230 residents.

"Montbello is a diverse and ever-evolving community which deserves to gain this new multi-use project which includes affordable housing, a grocery store and arts center," said Denise Burgess, President of Flo Development Services. "The Montbello Organizing Committee has approved our selection of Kiewit-Gilmore, which has the construction experience and knowledge along with a strategic focus on workforce hiring and training with minority- and women-owned firms. Our team looks forward to working with the Montbello community throughout the duration of this project."

Pre-construction and fundraising will continue over the next several months, with groundbreaking and construction slated to begin in early 2022. With construction expected to span 18 - 24 months, occupancy of housing units and commercial spaces will likely be in the third quarter of 2023.

###

About Montbello Organizing Committee (MOC)

MOC's mission is to galvanize Montbello residents and provide them with the tools and resources necessary to develop their leadership skills to proactively address the issues affecting their community and quality of life. To learn more, visit www.montbelloorganizing.org.

About Montbello FreshLo Initiative

Created with multi-year funding from the Kresge Foundation and supported by The Colorado Health Foundation, The Denver Foundation, Colorado Trust, and Denver Economic Development & Opportunity, and dozens of community partners, Montbello FreshLo is MOC's comprehensive community economic development program designed to create places in the community that promotes cultural heritage, rejuvenates physical spaces, improves health outcomes, and brings diverse peoples together. To learn more and to see project team members, visit www.montbelloorganizing.org/FreshLo.

About Kiewit and Gilmore Construction

Since our establishment over two decades ago in Denver, CO, Gilmore Construction has risen to become known in the construction industry for our consistently high standards and reliability, and for creating the best possible construction experiences and outcomes for our clients. Gilmore specializes in design/build, pre-construction and construction.

Kiewit is one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. With its roots dating back to 1884, the employee-owned organization operates through a network of subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in a variety of markets, including transportation; oil, gas and chemical; power; building; water/wastewater; industrial; and mining.

About Flo Development Services

Flo Development Services LLC is a majority-minority and women-owned entity that participates in planning, designing, and constructing multi-unit developments. The Flo Development team has over 75 years of experience in project management with a proven track record within multitiered developments.

