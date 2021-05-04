TCN Worldwide Announces New Affiliate in Greater Chicago Marketplace

Chicago, IL, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce Chicago Real Estate Resources Inc. (CRER) as the newest member to be selected to join the international real estate services organization. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CRER has 18 commercial brokers and primarily focuses on multi-family investment and retail services.

“Our Company is thrilled to be joining TCN Worldwide. The national platform will open many doors for our brokers and clients alike and it will provide opportunities to market our assignments to a larger audience. TCN Worldwide is a great organization, and it will provide our team with the ability to offer our clients an expanded array of services and local real estate solutions,” commented Eric Janssen, President and Founder of Chicago Real Estate Resources/TCN Worldwide.

Founded in 2004, CRER is recognized as one of Chicago’s pre-eminent brokerage firms. CRER specializes in a multitude of services including investment real estate sales, site analysis and acquisition/disposition, development land sales, retail sales and leasing, note sales, receivership services and property management. CRER President Eric Janssen, has been appointed receiver in Illinois and Indiana State and Federal courts in over 1,700 cases for the past 20+ years involving assets valued in excess of $1.8 billion. Collectively, their team has sold more than $2.5 billion in commercial real estate assets.

Ross Ford added, “We are proud to welcome CRER to our organization as the retail and multi-family specialists serving Chicago and surrounding areas. They join the ranks of Bradford Allen/TCN Worldwide, Chicago’s office specialists, and PW Commercial/TCN Worldwide, serving the areas industrial needs, to build on the in-depth knowledge they each offer as niche firms while providing full-service coverage across all specialties throughout the Greater Chicago Metropolitan Area.”



About TCN Worldwide

Founded in 1989, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $38.5 billion in transactions annually across its 60+ office and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.

