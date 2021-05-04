New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Evolving Market Conditions and Technology Trends Challenge Suppliers in the North American Class 4–8 Truck Axle Differential Aftermarket" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067715/?utm_source=GNW





Market forecasts are derived from miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, and total vehicles in operation (VIO). The study breaks down the axle differential aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price.



The competitive environment for remanufactured or new axle differential units is examined, and the top aftermarket competitors are profiled. The North American class 4–8 truck axle differential aftermarket is mature, and the well-established participants have built strong relationships across all distribution channels.



The axle differential aftermarket is a low-volume market as these components are typically built to last a truck’s entire life cycle. Furthermore, axle differentials are not required to be replaced in pairs if the vehicle is equipped with a tandem or tridem axle assembly. In addition, fleets or owner-operators who commonly require the replacement of axle differentials are deploying older vehicles aged 10 or more years. These customers are highly price sensitive and look for low-cost replacement of axle differentials as their vehicle’s useful life nears its end. As a result, remanufactured axle differentials are the primary choice of customers in the aftermarket due to their lower cost compared to new axle differentials and notable high-quality units with warranty coverage. The study concludes with a discussion of 3 growth opportunities players in this space can use to take action.

