HP Introduces New Edition Stitch S1000 Printer for Soft Signage and Interior Décor

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced the latest addition to its HP Stitch portfolio to help print service providers (PSPs) diversify their soft signage and interior décor offerings, as well as meet more challenging customer needs. The updated 126-inch HP Stitch S1000 is designed to offer high quality with greater versatility and smooth operation.

"The new HP Stitch S1000 will allow PSPs to expand their dye-sub production versatility even further and say yes to ambitious projects, as well as demanding and innovative applications,” said Oscar Vidal, Large Format Global Business Strategy Director, HP. "With the large format industry set for a progressive year, HP’s latest Stitch device ensures soft signage and interior decoration professionals are able to handle a diverse range of customer needs, safe in the knowledge they have the technology to deliver.”

Take on more

The highly versatile new HP Stitch S1000 gives users the option to print directly to fabric or onto transfer paper, simplifying workflows without compromising on results - while 1200 native dpi printheads and HP’s Drop & Dry systemiii ensure deep blacks, vivid colors and extreme resolution to deliver work of the highest-quality.

A newly incorporated contact heater offers enhanced backlit saturation performance on direct-to-fabric jobs, meaning colors appear brighter and more vivid than ever before.

Work faster

HP Stitch S1000 is designed to provide rapid turnaround production start-up timesiv and speeds of up to 2370 ft²/hr (220 m²/hr)v. Additionally, it also offers the possibility to double the through put on substrates of up to 63 inches (1.6m) with dual roll accessory.

The Smart Nozzle Compensation system and Optical Media Advance Sensor Plus work together to ensure reliable image quality while operating at pace. With an additional integrated aerosol and vapor extraction system, meeting tight deadlines has never been easier.

User-replaceable printheads and HP preventative maintenance supportvi helps increase uptime, while spreader rollers, 10-liter ink supplies and rolls up to 600lb (300kg) allow print professionals to confidently leave the device to print unattended.

Take control

Combined with the HP PrintOS appvii, print operations are easily controlled anywhere, anytime – while also allowing PSPs to make data-driven decisions . If working with a fleet, the HP Configuration Center ensures jobs are distributed efficiently for maximum productivity, with a built-in spectrophotometer providing color consistency across fleet.

Tests show that in 40% less time, a single operator can easily load both transfer and textile rolls - enabled by features including automatic media tension adjustment, simple media path, automatic and optimized printhead cleaning, and a device warm-up process that occurs in parallel with loading.viii

Gain a sustainability edge

The updated HP Stitch S1000 uses ECO PASSPORT certified dye sublimation inks, a standard that verifies the safety of chemical products used in the textile and leather industry.ix The device also benefits from HP’s free and convenient printhead recycling scheme, via the HP Planet Partners initiative.x Meanwhile, the outer carton of a S1000 ink cartridge is made from cardboard and can be recycled locallyxi - part of HP’s goal of creating a more circular, low-carbon economy.xii

Pricing and Availabilityxiii

Information on country availability, pricing, and retail destinations for the HP Stitch S Printers Series Portfolio vary region by region.

A first-look at the product can be found via this video.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

i Very short start up times compared to alternative 126-inch dye-sublimation based textile printers under $250,000 USD available as of July 2020. Preparation time including 40% less loading time, printhead cleaning, and warm up time. This is based on internal HP testing in July 2020 and features including automatic media tension adjustment and easy, simple media path, automatic and optimized printhead cleaning, and warm up in parallel with loading. Testing was performed measuring the time from starting the printer loading process until the printer starts printing, and measuring time with a chronometer.

ii Production-Economy print mode, 2-pass, 50%, for certain patterns of curtains and upholstery for interior décor applications. Based on internal HP testing in February 2019 on transfer paper (Coldenhove Jet-X 57 grams, 126-in/3.2-m width).

iii Avoid media cockling, even when using low grammage papers, and get sharp results. With our unique Drop & Dry system, the ink is dried immediately in the printzone. For more information, please refer to the following product brochure: https://www8.hp.com/h20195/v2/GetDocument.aspx?docname=4AA7-4931ENE

iv Very short start up times compared to alternative 126-inch dye-sublimation based textile printers under $250,000 USD available as of July 2020. Preparation time including 40% less loading time, printhead cleaning, and warm up time. This is based on internal HP testing in July 2020 and features including automatic media tension adjustment and easy, simple media path, automatic and optimized printhead cleaning, and warm up in parallel with loading. Testing was performed measuring the time from starting the printer loading process until the printer starts printing, and measuring time with a chronometer.

v Production-Economy print mode, 2-pass, 50%, for certain patterns of curtains and upholstery for interior décor applications. Based on internal HP testing in February 2019 on transfer paper (Coldenhove Jet-X 57 grams, 126-in/3.2-m width).

vi Individual services may be provided by HP or an HP-authorized partner. Some services depend on printer, service contract, and region availability.

vii HP PrintOS is available in both web and mobile app view and needs the printer to be connected to the Internet. The HP PrintOS Mobile Application is compatible with Android™ 4.0 or later and iPhone mobile devices running iOS 8 or later.

viii Very short start up times compared to alternative 126-inch dye-sublimation based textile printers under $250,000 USD available as of July, 2020. Preparation time including 40% less loading time, printhead cleaning, and warm up time. This is based on internal HP testing in July, 2020 and features including automatic media tension adjustment and easy, simple media path, automatic and optimized printhead cleaning, and warm up in parallel with loading. Testing was performed measuring the time from starting the printer loading process until the printer starts printing, and measuring time with a chronometer.

ix Original HP Dye Sublimation Inks for the HP Stitch S Printer series are certified ECO PASSPORT by Oeko-Tex®, which is a globally uniform testing and certification system for textile chemicals, colorants, and auxiliaries. It consists of a two-step verification procedure that analyzes whether the compounds and each ingredient meet specific criteria for sustainability, safety, and regulatory compliance.

x Visit hp.com/go/recycle to see how to participate and for HP Planet Partners program availability; program may not be available in your jurisdiction. Where this program is not available, and for other consumables not included in the program, consult your local waste authorities. on appropriate disposal.

xi Outer carton is made from 100% recyclable material (cardboard and paper), all sustainably sourced from FSC chain of custody certification according to HP's General Specification for the Environment. Check here www.hp.com/go/GSE for more information.

xii Please find more information in www.hp.com/go/sustainableimpact.

xiii Pricing and availability subject to change.