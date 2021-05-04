Centraleyes Continues to Expand Its Global Network of Strategic Partners with UK-based ITC Secure

NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centraleyes is excited to announce its latest strategic partnership with UK-based, leading provider of cyber threat advisory and managed security services, ITC Secure.



ITC Secure will be offering the Centraleyes integrated risk management platform as an integral part of its existing portfolio of cyber security solutions. The partnership with ITC Secure is another huge step forward in Centraleyes’s strategic expansion goals, planned to position the company as a global cyber risk management solution leader.

Headquartered in the UK, ITC Secure is an advisory-led managed security service provider that helps their customers make cyber security a strategic enabler with tailored solutions, 24/7 managed services and a focus on business outcomes. ITC is also a leading Microsoft Gold Partner. Their deep expertise puts them at the top of Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

ITC is over 100 people strong with more than 25 years of experience in delivering cyber security solutions for over 300 blue-chip organizations in 180+ countries. This is reflected by long-standing relationships with an average tenure per managed customer of 7 years.

The Centraleyes platform will provide ITC’s customers with unparalleled understanding of their digital and cyber risk compliance levels , both internally and with their vendors , enhancing and supporting ITC’s current services. Customers will be able to streamline and automate data collection, analysis and remediation, saving valuable time and resources, as well as benefit from advanced features such as risk and compliance quantification, cutting-edge dashboards and reporting and an overall improved cyber resilience.

Centraleyes CEO Yair Solow said: "This partnership is the perfect balance of great technology and great services. Paired with ITC Secure's MSSP expertise, the Centraleyes platform will provide organizations with unparalleled cyber risk and compliance coverage. We look forward to working with ITC to make this world a safer place."

Mark Weait, ITC Secure CRO commented, "As an early adopter in the UK of the Centraleyes platform, we have built a customized framework which integrates into our existing portfolio to offer our customers a next-generation service. Not only can they visualize where they are on their cyber maturity journey at the touch of a button, to determine where key gaps exist, but they can also then track how they are mitigating risk and delivering a return on investment. We are very excited to partner with Centraleyes and look forward to what’s to come."

About Centraleyes:

Centraleyes is an advanced cloud-based (GRC) integrated cyber risk management platform. Centraleyes gives organizations the unparalleled ability to automate and orchestrate their entire cyber risk and compliance processes in a single pane of glass. The platform addresses three primary use cases of internal risk and compliance, supply chain and vendor risk and executive reporting. Centraleyes provides an exceptional ability to quantify and mitigate cyber risks in a dynamic and effective way, utilizing smart surveys and questionnaires, live threat intelligence feeds and automated remediation planning. Organizations that deploy Centraleyes, save time and resources while increasing their cyber resilience. It is truly cyber risk management reimagined.

About ITC Secure:

ITC has over two decades of experience delivering cyber security solutions to organizations in over 180 countries. At the heart of ITC’s cyber services is a London based, 24-hour, manned Security Operations Center. From this center of excellence, ITC’s teams deliver high quality managed security services to help organizations manage the growing complexity of cyber threats and securely support their digital transformation. ITC’s cyber advisors support customers from London and Washington DC offices, driving cyber security change inside organizations and helping them make the right security investment choices. ITC is making the digital world a safer place to do business.