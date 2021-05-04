New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transformative Mega Trends in the United States through 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067714/?utm_source=GNW





Key among these are geopolitical chaos, transformative mega trends, and internal challenges.In the near term, COVID-19 will be the driving force of geopolitical chaos, but as the decade marches on, we can expect to see continual political polarization, in which digital and income divides become more pronounced.



Social trends will be among the most influential transformative mega trends, with so many social shifts set to occur: the evolution of millennials, the rise of Gen Z, an expanding elderly demographic, the growth of Hispanic and Asian populations, and increasing digital divides.Education will play a significant role as a transformative mega trend, led by the pupil cliff, pupil shifts, and the urgency of corporate reskilling.



Last, businesses will face internal challenges as job automation and acceleration reconfigure the workforce.

Author: Lauren Martin-Taylor

