Pepper Construction begins Laboratory Renovation for The Ohio State University

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Construction of Ohio, serving as construction manager for The Ohio State University, has commenced construction on the Goss Laboratory renovation project. The renovation is a joint project between The Ohio State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) and Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC) - James to create more faculty and staff offices and a larger, more flexible laboratory space. The OSUCCC - James is a broad, collaborative research organization with members from 11 of 15 different colleges across campus, five different research programs and 16 different shared-resource facilities, all with the common goal of improving cancer patient outcomes.

“We are honored to serve such a prominent organization dedicated to cancer research and are excited to play a part in providing a newly renovated laboratory for the talented Ohio State research professionals and students,” said Paul Francois, President of Pepper Construction Company of Ohio.

This project will provide a complete re-fresh to Ohio State’s research laboratory including new paint, flooring, ceilings, HVAC system and installation of specialized equipment including an autoclave - a machine used for the sterilization of laboratory instruments. The lab is Biosafety Level-3 (BSL-3) certified, a four-level series of safeguards to protect laboratory personnel, the environment and surrounding community.

Construction has commenced and is expected to complete by summer 2021.

Pepper Construction is working in collaboration with design firm Davis Wince, engineering firm HAWA, and The Ohio State University to successfully complete this project.

Pepper Construction

Now in their fourth generation of family leadership, Pepper Construction Group serves clients across the country with comprehensive teams in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio – as well as Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. Named ENR's 2019 Top Midwest Contractor, Pepper serves clients in a variety of markets such as higher education, healthcare, commercial office and interiors, manufacturing and industrial, civic and cultural, data centers, entertainment, and hospitality, among others. For more information, please visit www.pepperconstruction.com