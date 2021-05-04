New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "A Dynamic Threat Landscape Propels the Global Maritime Port Security Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067711/?utm_source=GNW

Ports are regarded as national infrastructure and are both a potential terrorist target and an entry point for terrorists; still, persistent threats (the illegal movement of individuals, weapons, drugs, or other illicit materials) are often higher on the risk register than terrorism-related threats because they are more common and cause greater losses or damage to port operations. Concerns about persistent threats are primarily behind the push to enhance security technology at ports, with the West taking tougher stances on border control to stem the tide of illegal immigration.This research assesses the global maritime port security market through the identification of market trends, drivers and restraints, key technologies, and main developments by region. An examination of notable projects and investments will identify areas of considerable growth and opportunities for security providers. The focus is on the land-side security of a port; the study excludes ship onboard security technologies, automatic identification systems, and vessel traffic services and systems. The study is global, yet split into 7 regions: Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America. It includes the top 100 ports based on twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled, corroborated for 196 countries.Technologies include access control and identity management, C2, communication equipment, cybersecurity, data analytics and storage, fire equipment, screening and detection, surveillance, vehicles and platforms, personal protection gear, and managed services.

Author: Aravind Srimoolanathan

