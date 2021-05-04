New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Post-Pandemic Digital Transformation Creates Opportunities in Data Use and Management" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067706/?utm_source=GNW

To meet these goals, businesses are increasingly relying on data: they are collecting, pooling, analyzing, and storing more data from more sources as a means to derive business insight and gain a competitive advantage.



The new operating environment also accelerated adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments that can support users, applications, and data spread across diverse locations.This hybrid environment introduces challenges related to managing and protecting data consistently across infrastructures, and creates opportunities for data management providers to offer new features and capabilities to help customers manage data better.



This study analyzes results from the 2020 Global Cloud User Survey about how businesses are using and managing their data in a pandemic-altered environment. It examines business requirements for data management services, and outlines growth opportunities for providers.

Author: Karyn Price

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067706/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________