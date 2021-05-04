Buttock Augmentation Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 1,345.5 Million By 2027: Acumen Research And Consulting

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Buttock Augmentation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 1,345.5 Mn by 2027.



North America has dominated the global buttock augmentation market in the past and is expected to do so again in the coming years. This is because of technological advancements and an increase in the number of people opting for market procedures. The region has high aesthetic awareness, and the number of people opting for cosmetic procedures has also increased. Furthermore, the region has the largest pool of cosmetic professionals in the country, and the region has one of the highest procedure volumes for buttock augmentation procedures, according to statistics from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

But apart from that, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growing CAGR in the global buttock augmentation market in the coming years. This is primarily due to the region's increasing urbanization. With such a large population in this area, many people are interested in cosmetic enhancement. Furthermore, the region has a high social media influence, which, combined with low treatment costs and high-quality procedure service, is propelling market growth. In India, approximately 11,184 surgical buttock augmentation procedures were performed in 2019.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2604

Market Dynamics

Factors driving the market for buttock augmentation include rising aesthetic awareness among the population, high social media influence, rising disposable income, and technological advancement in the field of aesthetics. Furthermore, procedures such as fat grafting have a high success rate, high satisfaction, and low complications, which are expected to drive the market even further. Image/appearance consciousness is growing, as is knowledge of beauty care products and procedures available around the world. When it comes to purchasing beauty products, social media plays a significant role in influencing millennial purchasing decisions, and peer recommendations are extremely important.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, approximately 5,34,345 buttock augmentation and buttock lift procedures were performed worldwide in 2019. Buttock augmentation procedures currently account for 4.7 percent of total surgical procedures performed worldwide and are rapidly increasing.

According to an NCBI survey, the primary factor influencing people to choose cosmetic procedures is improving their physical attractiveness and self-esteem (86%), followed by restorative and health reasons (46%).

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, buttock augmentation surgery increased by 252% between 2000 and 2017, making it one of the fastest-growing surgical cosmetic segments. Technological advancements, such as the use of silicone or hyaluronic gel injections for buttock enhancement that are currently being studied, can be productive if proven to be effective, as it will open the door to non-invasive treatment for augmentation procedures, leading to high adoption and market growth.

VIEW TABLE OF CONTENT OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buttock-augmentation-market

Segmental Outlook

The global buttock augmentation market is segmented based on product and end-use. By product, the market is segmented as buttock implants, buttock injections, and others. Further, Buttock Implants are classified into silicone gel implants and fat grafting. By buttock injections, the market is segregated as hydrogel butt injections, PMMA butt injections, poly-l-lactic acid, and silicone butt injections. Based on end-users, the market is segmented as hospitals, aesthetic clinics, and others.

The hospital segment will have a reasonable market share in the global buttock augmentation market until the forecast period. Because hospital facilities in many developed and developing countries are robust, they are well equipped with high-end devices that use cutting-edge technology. A large number of skilled practitioners in the field of aesthetic procedures are associated with hospitals because they provide all of the necessary facilities to carry out such treatments. Various specialty hospitals have tie-ups with trusted manufacturers and have tendered for the purchase of advanced aesthetic devices, impelling segmental growth in the coming years.

Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading competitors are Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, Allergan, Sebbin, Merz North America, Inc, Silimed, Spectrum Designs Medical, Implantech, and among others

Some of the key observations regarding the buttock augmentation industry include:

In September 2020, Allergan announced a partnership with actress and producer Malin Akerman and the Allergan Aesthetics body contouring portfolio. Akerman is named the first Allergan Aesthetics body contouring partner in support of both CoolSculpting®, the #1 non-surgical fat reduction treatment used most by doctors, and CoolTone™, the latest treatment in the portfolio used to strengthen, tone, and firm the abdomen, buttocks, and thigh muscles.



INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2604

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2604

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting