Transformative Mega Trends of the Extended Care Market in KSA

The types of care falling under extended care vary from rehabilitation, home care to long-term care, and multiple factors drive the demand for extended care services in KSA. The aging population, number of road traffic accidents, and the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases along with multiple other factors are contributing to KSA’s rising demand for long-term care services. It is expected that overall growth may be restrained due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but growth in extended care services is expected to occur as the demand drivers increase. The government of KSA has a transformation plan to develop and improve healthcare services. As part of this plan, the government announced initiatives among which participation of private sector is vital. Extended care is one of 9 initiatives under the private sector participation program and is a major growth opportunity in KSA. In this study, the analyst explores the market growth drivers and restraints in KSA, and the coverage of services for each segment of the market, most demand-generating specialties for extended care, demand and supply for extended care beds by region, and facility requirement as per condition. In addition, the cost extended care saves, opportunities, and challenges in the market along with global trends and growth opportunities specific to KSA are discussed.

