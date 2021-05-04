New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Innovative Business Models and Disruptive Technologies Powering the Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry, Outlook 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067704/?utm_source=GNW





Greater focus on commuting flexibility through real-time trip planning and multimodal travel has also led to mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) ecosystems emerging across developed markets.While the various shared mobility market segments were on a robust growth path, the industry faced severe economic impact in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which confined people indoors due to lockdowns globally.



The market is also witnessing tremendous shifts in consumer mobility preferences and requirements post the pandemic.While the global shared mobility market is gearing toward recovery after the pandemic, mobility companies are pushing their boundaries further and re-strategizing for growth and profitability. The study analyzes changing market dynamics, outlines trends impacting the market’s recovery, and provides a future-focused outlook for the various market segments across the globe. It also includes COVID-adjusted forecasts till 2025 for the various shared mobility market segments, offering insights into the business segments’ underlying growth prospects. The study aims to outline the primary growth opportunities and call-to-action for shared mobility industry stakeholders from a short-to-medium-term perspective. The research scope includes the following for the shared and autonomous mobility industry:

• Strategic imperatives and growth environment

• Key industry challenges

• Top predictions for shared mobility in 2021 along with regional predictions

• Global market revenues and forecasts by segment

• Impact of macroeconomic factors on the industry performance

• Key trends across shared mobility market segments and companies to watch

Author: Albert Geraldine Priya

