Associa Community Management Concepts of Jacksonville, Inc. Hires Patty Truax-Stewart as Director of Operations

Jacksonville, FL, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Concepts of Jacksonville, Inc. (CMC) recently named Patty Truax-Stewart,LCAM®, CMCA®, PCAM®, as director of operations.

Ms. Truax-Stewart joins CMC Jacksonville with more than 30 years of community association industry experience serving the Tampa Bay area. She is a skilled leader with a deep understanding of HOA and condo issues and a talent for client retention and team management. In her new role as the director of operations, Ms. Truax-Stewart will oversee a team of dedicated community managers, develop training resources, and work closely with valued client board members.

“Patty’s exceptional commitment to serving both clients and team members makes her the perfect new addition to the CMC Jacksonville team,” stated Jim Giancola, Associa Community Management Concepts of Jacksonville, Inc. president. “Her industry expertise and proven track record for success will be an asset to our branch as we continue to drive our management service standards and expand our operations.”

Ms. Truax-Stewart has earned the Licensed Community Association Manager (LCAM)® and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations from CAI and the Certified Manager of Community Association (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

