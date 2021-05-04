LSI Chemical to Present Latest Nano Technology Research at the STLE Annual Meeting & Exhibition

MT GILEAD, Ohio, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Chemical, a leading authority on innovative nano lubricant technology, is scheduled to present the company’s latest findings at the prestigious Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) annual May Meeting & Exhibition with their presentation “Reviewing the Performance of Permanently Suspended Nanocarbons in Lubricants”.



The event is scheduled for May 17-21, 2021 and brings together the top research scientists, academic and industry leaders in the area of lubrication. The presentation will demonstrate how LSI Chemical’s patented nano products significantly reduce the coefficient of friction and wear scar results while also solving the solubility and color issues that have plagued older nano products for a range of products – base oils, hydraulic fluids, engine oils, gear oils and greases. To review the company’s findings in this 30-minute presentation, sign up for the Nanotribology II (2F) session that covers friction reduction.

LSI Chemical’s presentation will take place on Monday, May 17 at 4:00 p.m. in virtual meeting room #6 and will be jointly presented by Chris Gabrelcik, Owner and CEO, President Todd Cawley and Kevin Adams, V.P. of Research & Development. Presenter Chris Gabrelcik is a Certified Lubrication Specialist (CLS) and Certified Oil Monitoring Analyst (OMA). A litany of laboratory tests were performed under a variety of parameters, including 4-ball Method ASTM testing, High Frequency Reciprocating Rig (HFRR) testing and Mini-Traction Machine (MTM) testing, in addition to real world testing – all of which will be presented during LSI Chemical’s presentation.

LSI Chemical President Todd Cawley, says, “We are honored to present our groundbreaking findings at this year’s annual STLE meeting & exhibition. It is our success in resolving many of the issues related to nano particle technology that is a driving force behind our product development. This presentation conclusively shows how our four patented processes are being used to cost effectively improve lubrication through reduced wear and heat, expand product use and ensure the highest quality product appearance.”

"We are excited to share our real-world and laboratory results on our cutting-edge nanotechnology with the scientific community. This testing and data collection has been years in the making and we are honored to present these findings at the STLE Conference,” says Kevin Adams, VP of Research & Development.

The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) is a professional technical society providing a selection of robust resources in technical research, education and professional development delivered through programming, courses, events and periodicals on topics that cover safety, energy usage, maintenance, natural resources, wear and productivity. Tribology is the study of science and engineering of interacting surfaces in relative motion. It includes the study and application of the principles of friction, lubrication and wear. Tribology is a branch of mechanical engineering and materials science. Registration is now open for the virtual event.

For more information about LSI Chemical’s nano-based additives and nano research, visit LSIchemical.com , view this video, call 800-341-6516, or email Todd Cawley at Todd@lsichemical.com .

About LSI Chemical

The mission for LSI Chemical is to become the premier international oil and fuel additive leader focused on nano additive technology and development of innovative base oils through product development, partnerships and acquisition opportunities. By partnering with LSI Chemical, companies in the lubrication business will have access to the most advanced cutting edge oil and lubrication additives across a broad spectrum of markets – automotive, industrial, PowerGen, marine, agriculture, mining, fuels and for environmentally approved purposes. LSI Chemical is a member of ILMA and STLE.

