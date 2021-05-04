Proactive news headlines including SIGMA Lithium Resources, Marvel Discovery, Green Battery Minerals and Byrna Technologies

New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- SIGMA Lithium Resources Corporation (CVE:SGMA) (OTCQB:SGMLF ) caps a "transformative" 2020 with sights on a major US stock exchange listing click here
- Marvel Discovery Corp (CVE:MARV) (OTCPINK:IMTFF) acquires new ground in palladium-rich region of Ontario click here
- Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCQB:FTCO) increases its monthly dividend by 50% to $0.03 per common share, or $0.36 annually click here
- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) posts 2020 profit in full-year financial statement click here
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) initiates site recruitment for Acclaim-2 clinical trial for its lung cancer drug REQORSA click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (CVE:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) appoints Sarah Nathanson as its chief operating officer and corporate secretary click here
- Byrna Technologies Inc (OTCQB:BYRN) (CSE:BYRN) says its common shares approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, expects to begin trading on Wednesday, May 5 click here
- Ridgeline Minerals Corp (CVE:RDG) (OTCQB:RDGMF) starts new 3,500 metre drilling program at Selena gold-silver project in Nevada click here
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) increases patient case goal to 1,500 procedures by end of 2021 click here
- Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) receives US FDA certificate of free sale for its new five-day Tollovid dosing regimen click here
- KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) estimates 400% year-over-year revenue increase in preliminary 1Q results click here
- Sassy Resources Corporation (CSE:SASY) (OTCQB:SSYRF) (FRA:4E7) boosts its Newfoundland property holdings in an option deal with prospector Shawn Ryan click here
- Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) appoints corporate finance veteran Tamara Seymour as its board director click here
- Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) keeps hitting high-grade nickel-copper mineralization at the CGO East area at Tamarack click here
- Klondike Gold Corp (CVE:KG) (OTCPINK:KDKGF) (FRA:LBDP) kicks off 2021 exploration program in the Yukon with drilling at the historic Virgin and Lindow areas click here
- Green Battery Minerals Inc (CVE:GEM) (OTCMKTS:GBMIF) (FRA:BR2) hires consultant Norda Stelo for environmental gap analysis report on its Quebec graphite project click here
- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) to reactivate clinical trial to evaluate veterinary drug PPP-003v to treat indolent corneal ulcers in companion animals click here
- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) plans beta test of XEO fan engagement platform for Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders title fight click here
- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) says UK’s largest fuel distributor Certas Energy to deploy its retail insights and loyalty platform click here
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) expands into the US with its 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis partnership click here
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) (FRA:2RJ) partners with Infinite Leap as a reseller of its digital front door on mobile click here
- Empower Clinics' Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) KAI Medical Laboratory expansion work hits halfway point click here
- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) further advances flagship British Columbia project after trilateral agreement with First Nations click here
- Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) inks supply agreement for Amanita Muscaria dried mushroom caps click here
- Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCQB:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) reports new epithermal target called Kuripan in its Lost Cities-Cutucu Project in Ecuador click here
- Tocvan Ventures Corp (CSE:TOC) (FRA:TV3) unveils preliminary metallurgical results as it moves towards bulk sample at Pilar project, Mexico click here
- Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (FRA:G3U) notes nomination of experienced executives Ms Curran and Ms Williams to board of directors click here
