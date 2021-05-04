Mavenlink and Salesforce Team Up on Virtual Presentation for TSIA Interact

IRVINE, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink , the leading provider of cloud-based software purpose-built for professional services organizations, today announced it will co-host a virtual session with Salesforce at this year’s TSIA Interact conference, held virtually May 4-6, 2021. The session, “Salesforce and Mavenlink: A Winning Combination of Purpose-Built Technology, Partnership, Best Practices and Change Management,” will detail Salesforce’s journey to clarity, control and confidence in running program management and operations, with Mavenlink’s partnership and purpose-built technology underpinning it all.



In the session, Mavenlink’s Chris Scalia and Salesforce’s Erick Betancourt will discuss Salesforce’s main challenges running program management and operations for the company; namely, managing employees, contractors and partners and keeping them aligned across multiple teams, projects and geographies. They will discuss how Mavenlink’s purpose-built technology for resource management has benefited the global leader in CRM, providing a robust solution that helped them realize their vision for more streamlined resource management.

WHO: Chris Scalia, chief client officer, Mavenlink

Erick Betancourt, senior director of program management and operations, Salesforce.com WHAT: “Salesforce and Mavenlink: A Winning Combination of Purpose-Built Technology, Partnership, Best Practices and Change Management” WHEN: May 6, 2021 at 9 a.m. WHERE: Virtual Session at TSIA Interact

