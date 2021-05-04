Construction Activity and Return of Live Events Signals Prosperity for Rental Fences & Barricades

SAN ANTONIO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the North American Temporary Fencing Market is expected to reach over $1.8 billion USD by 2027. The market is projected to experience a double-digit growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2027).



“The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on temporary fencing companies’ revenues during the first three quarters of 2020 due to the lower activity in the construction industry and the cancellation of live events. Some companies experienced revenue declines between 30.0 to 40.0 percent in 2020 from 2019. However, the market sentiment is optimistic that non-residential construction activity will continue to recover, and that events industry will return by the end of 2021,” states senior consultant for Verify Markets Georgina Carraway.

Temporary fencing is commonplace at most construction sites, driven by jobsite safety and security for construction workers and the general public, and to create a barrier for construction materials. The demand for temporary fencing is directly affected by the level of economic activity within the construction industry, which represents a vast majority of the total market. The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected non-residential construction activity, as many projects have been delayed or cancelled. However, the lockdowns have created a renewed interest from consumers in single-family housing, creating different opportunity which have been driving the construction activity and demand for temporary fencing in the residential segment.

The North American Temporary Fencing Market research report has been segmented by customer, country, and fence type (e.g., chain-link vs. welded mesh). The customer segments include non-residential construction, residential construction, emergency services, events, and others. Along with the construction industry, the events sector has traditionally been one of the main end users of temporary fencing. This sector has been the most affected during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as most large events and parties were cancelled or delayed while public gatherings were banned altogether. While more states are starting to ease restrictions on gatherings, sporting events, and entertainment venues, companies in the events sector are expected to increase their demand for temporary fencing for crowd control and the implementation of social distancing measures.

Some of the key companies covered in this report include National Construction Rentals, American Fence and Security Company, Inc., United Site Services, SONCO Events & Construction Rentals, Broadfence, and Federal Rent-A-Fence Inc., among others. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall North American Temporary Fencing Market and captures various market dynamics such as growth drivers, restraints, market revenues and forecast, and the competitive landscape.

A copy of the North American Temporary Fencing Market research report can be obtained at www.verifymarkets.com . Follow us for more updates on Twitter @verify_markets and LinkedIn . This report is part of Verify Markets’ Rental Equipment & Power Solutions market research and consulting practice. Other related market reports in the subscription include:

Verify Markets’ research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the industry along with analysis of secondary resources to validate our information. For more information on this report and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com or call +1 210.595.9687.