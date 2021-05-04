Minutes from NORBIT ASA’s Annual General Meeting 2021

Trondheim, 4 May 2021: The annual general meeting of NORBIT ASA was held today, 4 May 2021.

All proposals on the agenda were approved by the general meeting, including the board’s proposed dividend distribution of NOK 0.30 per share. The dividend will be paid on or about 18 May 2021 to the shareholders of NORBIT ASA as of 4 May 2021. The shares will trade exclusive the right to receive dividend from and including 5 May 2021.

The minutes from the meeting are attached to this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company's business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 15 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment