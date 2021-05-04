Eaton Partners Acts as Placement Agent for Warren Equity Partners

ROWAYTON, Conn., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the world’s leading private capital advisory and fund placement firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as a placement agent for Warren Equity Partners Manager, L.P. (“WEP” or the “Firm”).



WEP announced the final close of its private equity investment fund, Warren Equity Partners Fund III, LP and Warren Equity Partners Fund III-A, LP (collectively, “WEP III”) at $673 million. WEP III closed on its hard cap, exceeding its initial target of $550 million, and was fully committed in less than two months of fundraising.

“The fund was substantially oversubscribed and received interest from a diverse mix of leading institutional investors, including university endowments, pension funds, fund of funds, private foundations, and family offices,” noted Chris Maduri, Managing Director at Eaton Partners.

Founded in mid-2015 by Steven Wacaster, Scott Bruckmann, and Henrik Dahlback, WEP invests in the form of buyouts and recapitalizations in established North American companies with a focus on businesses that maintain, operate, and upgrade infrastructure. WEP targets companies in the lower middle market and utilizes its in-house operations group to drive improvements and prepare companies for growth.

Eaton Partners also served as the exclusive placement agent for Warren Equity Partners’ first institutional fundraise of $310 million in 2019. The Firm currently manages $1.2 billion and has completed 48 transactions, including the acquisition of 14 platform companies since inception.

“The Firm has a unique investment thesis focused on businesses that provide mission critical infrastructure solutions,” said Eric Deyle, Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “WEP is a differentiated private equity firm with a fully integrated operating system and a collaborative, team-oriented culture. We value our longstanding partnership with Steven, Scott, and Henrik, and it was a pleasure working with the entire team on another successful fundraise.”

“We are grateful for the loyalty and support from our investors,” said Steven Wacaster, Managing Partner at Warren Equity Partners. “Eaton Partners’ thoughtful fundraising approach and longstanding institutional relationships were invaluable during a virtual fundraise.”

Over the past three years, Eaton Partners has successfully closed over 42 funds, totaling over $22 billion in capital commitments including 16 repeat clients.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s leading fund advisory and capital placement agents, having raised more than $114 billion across more than 160 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (U.K.) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners Advisors (HK) Limited is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2021. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Warren Equity Partners

Warren Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in the lower middle market primarily in North America. The firm invests in established companies where additional capital and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in the industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors. Warren Equity invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit www.warrenequity.com.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com . For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

